^

Headlines

BFAR: Foreign vessels curtailed Philippine fish catch in 2022

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
June 17, 2023 | 9:15am
BFAR: Foreign vessels curtailed Philippine fish catch in 2022
Philippine Navy personnel wave flags as they welcome the arrival yesterday of the Chinese naval training ship Qi Jiguang in Manila.
Ernie Peñaredondo

PAG-ASA ISLAND Philippines — The almost unfettered operation of foreign fishing vessels in Philippine waters contributed to the decline in the country’s fisheries production in 2022, according to Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) national director Demosthenes Escoto.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday during the turnover of P4.95 million worth of livelihood implements to two fisheries organizations, Escoto said Filipino fishermen had to deal with foreign competitors who were usually on bigger and better equipped vessels.

While he did not specify the nationalities of the foreign fishermen, it is widely known that the Chinese were the biggest trespassers in Philippine waters.

“We cannot deny the fact that it has an impact but the government is finding a solution,” he said, referring to the activities of foreign fishers.

“In fact, we have the National Task Force on West Philippine Sea. On the part of BFAR, our main objective is to immediately address their concerns through interventions so that we can alleviate them from poverty,” Escoto said.

Based on data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), fisheries output in the West Philippine Sea dropped by seven percent in 2022 to 275,872 metric tons of fish from 295,332 MT in 2021.

The total fisheries output in the West Philippine Sea represented 6.36 percent of the country’s total production in 2022.

While he could not tell exactly the extent of the impact of the activities of foreign fishermen on local fisheries production, their activities definitely have adverse effect on Filipino livelihood.

“It has an impact but what we are saying is that we need to address the needs of our fisherfolk to strengthen their capacity so that they can support their daily needs and they can help as part of the whole-society approach on food supply and food security,” Escoto explained.

“We will launch a bigger project that will cover communities in the West Philippine Sea within this year,” he added.

He said the administration is doing its best to elevate the status of the fisheries sector from being the “poorest sector” as per PSA classification.

“The President emphasized that the government needs to reach out to our people, not only fishermen but also other far-flung areas,” Escoto pointed out.

“This is our focus right now – to remove them from poverty through our interventions,” he said.

BFAR spokesman Nazario Briguera earlier attributed the decrease in fisheries production to typhoons and not to incursions by foreign fishing vessels.

“When we say total production in the West Philippine Sea, we are not just talking about Pag-asa island, we are referring to the total production of provinces fronting the West Philippine Sea,” Briguera said.

Fisheries data for the West Philippine Sea cover output in Regions 1 (Ilocos region) and 3 (Central Luzon), National Capital Region, Calabarzon and Mimaropa.

As of Jan. 23, there were at least 373,733 fisherfolk operating in the West Philippine Sea.

‘Shadowed’

Lt. Cmdr. Mark Adrias, commanding officer of BRP Francisco Dagohoy, claimed there were no incidents of harassment of Pag-asa fisherfolk by Chinese vessels. The Dagohoy serves as BFAR patrol vessel.

Pag-asa residents, however, maintained that Chinese coast guards continue to intimidate them.

They told The STAR that Pag-asa fisherfolk have no choice but to stay out of areas where Chinese militias or coast guards operate so they won’t get harassed or worse.

Shortly after the Dagohoy left Pag-asa at past noon on Thursday, a Chinese naval vessel with body number 503 appeared and shadowed the Filipino ship. The Chinese ship left after 10 minutes.

Adrias declined to share more information regarding the incident, saying he needed to report the incident first to the PCG headquarters in Manila.

“Based on what we saw, it was a Chinese Navy. Based on the action of the Chinese Navy, we did not see any maneuvering,” Adrias said.

He said the incident occurred six nautical miles from Pag-asa Island. The Chinese ship positioned at less than one nautical mile from the BFAR ship. — Sheila Crisostomo

BFAR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PCGG building sold for P800&nbsp;million &ndash; COA

PCGG building sold for P800 million – COA

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
A building in Mandaluyong City, where the Presidential Commission on Good Government had its offices, was sold for P800 million...
Headlines
fbtw
Mayon ashfall reaches foot-slope villages; Evacuees swell to 20,000

Mayon ashfall reaches foot-slope villages; Evacuees swell to 20,000

By Cet Dematera | 10 hours ago
Mayon Volcano in Albay continued its silent effusion of fresh lava in the past three days that has reached as far as two kilometers...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Good things take time&rsquo;: Sara Duterte voices support for SOGIE bill

‘Good things take time’: Sara Duterte voices support for SOGIE bill

17 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has openly voiced her support for the passage of the Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity, Gender...
Headlines
fbtw
Wage board sets public hearing for Metro wage hike

Wage board sets public hearing for Metro wage hike

By Rhodina Villanueva | 10 hours ago
The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board is set to conduct a public hearing next week regarding the demand of...
Headlines
fbtw

Shoot them dead? Bato says cops deserve due process

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa laughed off the recent pronouncement of former president Rodrigo Duterte to “shoot dead” police officers involved in the drug trade, knowing his former boss’ propensity...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274476
            [Title] => Rollback in pump prices seen next week
            [Summary] => Motorists can recover from the hefty price hikes implemented by oil companies last Tuesday, with pump prices expected to decline next week.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-17 10:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805259
            [AuthorName] => Richmond Mercurio
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/16/10_2023-06-16_22-48-16778_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274498
            [Title] => DFA: No deal yet on Afghan refugees
            [Summary] => The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed ongoing discussions with the United States on the latter’s request for the Philippines to temporarily take in refugees from Afghanistan, but stressed that no deal has been struck.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-17 09:45:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804754
            [AuthorName] => Michael Punongbayan
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/16/3_2023-06-16_23-30-07795_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274482
            [Title] => Bivalent vaccines rolled out next week
            [Summary] => The Department of Health has called on eligible health care workers and senior citizens to update their vaccination status against COVID-19 as the country gets set to launch the bivalent jabs on Wednesday in Quezon City.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-17 09:30:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1685860
            [AuthorName] => Rhodina Villanueva
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/16/6_2023-06-16_23-08-11834_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274507
            [Title] => President Marcos staying on as DA chief
            [Summary] => President Marcos is keeping his job as agriculture secretary until systems are in place to ensure food security and better living conditions for the country’s farmers.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-17 09:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804761
            [AuthorName] => Helen Flores
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/16/1_2023-06-16_23-37-49994_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274484
            [Title] => Villar, ‘Ambassador of the Women in Organic Agriculture in Asia’
            [Summary] => Sen. Cynthia Villar was appointed as “Ambassador of the Women in Organic Agriculture in Asia” in the Philippines or WOAA-Ph, by IFOAM-Asia and the League of Organic Agriculture Municipalities, Cities and Provinces during the 6th Organic Asia Congress hosted by Kauswagan, Lanao del Norte on June 4-6.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-17 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/16/5_2023-06-16_23-40-05114_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Rollback in pump prices seen next week

Rollback in pump prices seen next week

By Richmond Mercurio | 58 minutes ago
Motorists can recover from the hefty price hikes implemented by oil companies last Tuesday, with pump prices expected to decline...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA: No deal yet on Afghan refugees

DFA: No deal yet on Afghan refugees

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 hour ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed ongoing discussions with the United States on the latter’s request for...
Headlines
fbtw
Bivalent vaccines rolled out next week

Bivalent vaccines rolled out next week

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 hour ago
The Department of Health has called on eligible health care workers and senior citizens to update their vaccination status...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos staying on as DA chief

President Marcos staying on as DA chief

By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
President Marcos is keeping his job as agriculture secretary until systems are in place to ensure food security and better...
Headlines
fbtw
Villar, &lsquo;Ambassador of the Women in Organic Agriculture in Asia&rsquo;

Villar, ‘Ambassador of the Women in Organic Agriculture in Asia’

10 hours ago
Sen. Cynthia Villar was appointed as “Ambassador of the Women in Organic Agriculture in Asia” in the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with