^

Headlines

China rocket debris found in Bataan

Ghio Ong - The Philippine Star
June 10, 2023 | 12:00am
China rocket debris found in Bataan
Debris suspected to be from a Chinese rocket is seen in this photo released by the Philippine Coast Guard.
Release / Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA, Philippines — Suspected debris from a Chinese spacecraft was retrieved in the waters off Morong town in Bataan, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported.

Fisherman Alvin Gerance Menez found the “huge metal object floating in the open sea approximately 10 miles off Napot Point, Barangay Nagbalayong” in Morong last June 5, the PCG said in an advisory yesterday.

Photos shared by the PCG showed the debris turned upside down, with the exposed part showing some Chinese text.

He and other fishermen “towed the metal object using their motorized fishing bancas all the way until they reached the shoreline at Sitio Samuyao, Barangay Mabayo” in Morong, it added.

The metal debris is currently under the custody of the PCG’s station in Limay, Bataan.

During the state-run Laging Handa media briefing yesterday, PCG spokesman Rear Admiral Armand Balilo said the debris could have come from “a spacecraft of China.”

The PCG would get in touch with the Chinese embassy, as well as the Philippine Space Agency, for the retrieval of the metal wreckage.

PCG-West Philippine Sea spokesman Commodore Jay Tarriela tweeted that the debris may have come from the Chinese automated cargo aircraft Tiangzhou.

“A local fisherman in Morong, Bataan discovered wreckage that closely resembled the top section of the Tiangzhou,” Tarriela said.

The Tiangzhou spacecraft is operated by the China National Space Administration. It can be used to resupply its space station.

Asked for comment about President Marcos’ statement that Philippines-China relations remain strong, Balilo said the PCG would uphold diplomacy and maintain friendly relations with China amid disputes in the West Philippine Sea. — Evelyn Macairan

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos Jr. promises to work for improved ties with OFW host countries

Marcos Jr. promises to work for improved ties with OFW host countries

By Kaycee Valmonte | 2 days ago
The government on Wednesday recognized the challenges that come with choosing to work overseas to provide for their families....
Headlines
fbtw
DFA: Kuwait can &lsquo;do more&rsquo; to protect Filipino migrant workers

DFA: Kuwait can ‘do more’ to protect Filipino migrant workers

By Kaycee Valmonte | 3 days ago
The Philippine embassy in Kuwait estimates that at least one in every 400 Filipino household worker try to escape from their...
Headlines
fbtw
DMW inks partnerships on entrepreneurship programs, skills training for OFWs

DMW inks partnerships on entrepreneurship programs, skills training for OFWs

2 days ago
On National Migrant Workers’ Day, the Department of Migrant Workers forged several partnerships – from the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to strengthen ties with countries hosting OFWs

Marcos to strengthen ties with countries hosting OFWs

By Alexis Romero | 2 days ago
The Philippines will enhance ties with countries hosting overseas Filipino workers, President Marcos vowed yesterday as he...
Headlines
fbtw
New bill, same problem: Lawmakers bat for more prison facilities to solve jail congestion

New bill, same problem: Lawmakers bat for more prison facilities to solve jail congestion

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
According to the United Nations' Office of Drugs and Crime's handbook on strategies to reduce overcrowding in prisons, as...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Meralco rates up this June; Gas prices seen higher

Meralco rates up this June; Gas prices seen higher

By Richmond Mercurio | 48 minutes ago
Customers of the Manila Electric Co. will see an increase in their electricity bills this month, following the completion...
Headlines
fbtw
Concepcion elected vice chair of MSME council

Concepcion elected vice chair of MSME council

By Catherine Talavera | 48 minutes ago
Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion has been elected vice chair of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Council...
Headlines
fbtw
El Ni&ntilde;o is here; President Marcos orders water conservation measures

El Niño is here; President Marcos orders water conservation measures

By Helen Flores | 48 minutes ago
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in the United States on Thursday issued an El Niño advisory, announcing...
Headlines
fbtw
COVID-19 vaccines may be commercially out this month

COVID-19 vaccines may be commercially out this month

By Rhodina Villanueva | 48 minutes ago
COVID-19 vaccines could soon become commercially available in the country as the release of the certificate of product registration...
Headlines
fbtw
Villar encourages women to embrace digital transformation

Villar encourages women to embrace digital transformation

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 48 minutes ago
With nearly 90 percent of jobs requiring digital skills by 2025, Sen. Cynthia Villar yesterday exhorted women to embrace technology...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with