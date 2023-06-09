^

Headlines

Marcos cites need for constant dialogue between Philippines, China

Alexis Romero - The Philippine Star
June 9, 2023 | 12:00am
Marcos cites need for constant dialogue between Philippines, China
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian attend the Award for Promoting Philippines-China Understanding (APPCU) awarding ceremony hosted by the Association for Philippines-China Understanding (APCU) at the Manila Hotel on June 8, 2023.
STAR / KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — Contrary to the views of some people, the Philippines is not shifting away from China, President Marcos said yesterday, as he stressed the need for a “good communication” and “constant dialogue” between the two countries despite their differences.

In his speech during the Award for Promoting Philippines-China Understanding in Manila, Marcos vowed to exert efforts to strengthen the ties between the two countries and to make them more comprehensive and strategic.

“Some people have said that the Philippines has shifted its policy away from the People’s Republic (of China) to (another) power...that is certainly not true. We have not shifted away from China in any way or whatsoever,” the President said in an interview after the event.

“As a guiding principle, we will pursue constant dialogue in an amicable approach to our decision-making and the resolution of issues,” Marcos said.

“Being a peace-loving nation, we will adhere for all intents and purposes to the fundamental adage that good communication is the key to a good relationship,” he added.

Noting that China is the Philippines’ top trading partner and import source, Marcos said Manila would depend on the relationship “more than ever” as they push towards a half century of their diplomatic relationship.

“We continue to foster the friendship, relationship, the partnership that we have been developing with China since 1974 and 1975 when it became official.”

Marcos said the innate differences should not define the relationship between Manila and Beijing.

“It is something that we will continue to work on, to resolve and make sure that the peace and the safe passage across the South China Sea and the West Philippine Sea is ensured,” he added.

The Philippines and China are embroiled in a longstanding maritime row over parts of the South China Sea, a strategic waterway where more than $5 trillion in shipments passes through every year.

In 2013, the ties between the two countries were strained after the Philippines questioned China’s expansive claim in the resource-rich area.

Three years later, a Hague-based arbitral court voided China’s claim but the Chinese government refused to recognize the ruling.

CHINA

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
TVJ&rsquo;s &lsquo;Dabarkads&rsquo; now on TV5

TVJ’s ‘Dabarkads’ now on TV5

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
Following their departure from production company Television and Production Exponent Inc., Eat Bulaga’s main hosts –...
Headlines
fbtw
Court ordered to decide on De Lima's remaining drug case within 9 months

Court ordered to decide on De Lima's remaining drug case within 9 months

By Kristine Joy Patag | 9 hours ago
The memorandum ordered the court to decide on the case “within the period provided under OCA Circular No. 83-2023, specifically...
Headlines
fbtw
Alert Level 3 raised over Mayon, eruption possible

Alert Level 3 raised over Mayon, eruption possible

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 13 hours ago
Just this Monday, the institute placed Mayon under Alert Level 2 due to increasing unrest.
Headlines
fbtw
New health chief Herbosa vows to to pay nurses 'correctly' to make them stay

New health chief Herbosa vows to to pay nurses 'correctly' to make them stay

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
To encourage them to serve the country, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said the government “needs to pay them co...
Headlines
fbtw
Visa-free entry to Canada for some Filipinos: Who are eligible?

Visa-free entry to Canada for some Filipinos: Who are eligible?

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
For Philippine citizens to be eligible for visa-free entry, they must have either held a Canadian visa in the last 10 years...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272535
            [Title] => Sara: Imee, not Speaker, persuaded me on Vice President run
            [Summary] => It was Sen. Imee Marcos and not Speaker Martin Romualdez who persuaded her to run for the second highest office, Vice President Sara Duterte said on Wednesday.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-09 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804868
            [AuthorName] => Delon Porcalla
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/08/sara_2023-06-08_23-13-25580_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272531
            [Title] => Chedeng intensifies into typhoon
            [Summary] => Tropical cyclone Chedeng intensified into a typhoon yesterday afternoon, but it is still not seen to directly bring heavy rainfall although it may enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-09 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805663
            [AuthorName] => Romina Cabrera
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/08/pagasa_2023-06-08_23-09-40859_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272528
            [Title] => Teodoro allays concerns over mass retirement of soldiers
            [Summary] => Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. has expressed optimism the government would be able to prevent a mass retirement of soldiers over the proposed reforms in their pension system, saying non-monetary benefits would entice them to remain in the service.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-09 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805309
            [AuthorName] => Alexis Romero
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/08/soldier_2023-06-08_23-07-07869_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272522
            [Title] => Mayon on Alert Level 3 amid magmatic eruption
            [Summary] => The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has raised Alert Level 3 at Mayon Volcano as it undergoes a localized magmatic eruption.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-09 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805062
            [AuthorName] => Cet Dematera
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/08/4mayon_2023-06-08_23-03-48817_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272519
            [Title] => ‘Job reskilling needed amid AI threat’
            [Summary] => The country’s largest private sector employer has vowed to upskill and reskill its workers to save them from getting replaced by cheap and efficient artificial intelligence.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-09 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807056
            [AuthorName] => Elijah Felice Rosales
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/08/ai_2023-06-08_22-56-14491_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Sara: Imee, not Speaker, persuaded me on Vice President run

Sara: Imee, not Speaker, persuaded me on Vice President run

By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
It was Sen. Imee Marcos and not Speaker Martin Romualdez who persuaded her to run for the second highest office, Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
Chedeng intensifies into typhoon

Chedeng intensifies into typhoon

By Romina Cabrera | 1 hour ago
Tropical cyclone Chedeng intensified into a typhoon yesterday afternoon, but it is still not seen to directly bring heavy...
Headlines
fbtw
Teodoro allays concerns over mass retirement of soldiers

Teodoro allays concerns over mass retirement of soldiers

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. has expressed optimism the government would be able to prevent a mass retirement of...
Headlines
fbtw
Mayon on Alert Level 3 amid magmatic eruption

Mayon on Alert Level 3 amid magmatic eruption

By Cet Dematera | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has raised Alert Level 3 at Mayon Volcano as it undergoes a localized...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Job reskilling needed amid AI threat&rsquo;

‘Job reskilling needed amid AI threat’

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The country’s largest private sector employer has vowed to upskill and reskill its workers to save them from getting...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with