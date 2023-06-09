Marcos cites need for constant dialogue between Philippines, China

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian attend the Award for Promoting Philippines-China Understanding (APPCU) awarding ceremony hosted by the Association for Philippines-China Understanding (APCU) at the Manila Hotel on June 8, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Contrary to the views of some people, the Philippines is not shifting away from China, President Marcos said yesterday, as he stressed the need for a “good communication” and “constant dialogue” between the two countries despite their differences.

In his speech during the Award for Promoting Philippines-China Understanding in Manila, Marcos vowed to exert efforts to strengthen the ties between the two countries and to make them more comprehensive and strategic.

“Some people have said that the Philippines has shifted its policy away from the People’s Republic (of China) to (another) power...that is certainly not true. We have not shifted away from China in any way or whatsoever,” the President said in an interview after the event.

“As a guiding principle, we will pursue constant dialogue in an amicable approach to our decision-making and the resolution of issues,” Marcos said.

“Being a peace-loving nation, we will adhere for all intents and purposes to the fundamental adage that good communication is the key to a good relationship,” he added.

Noting that China is the Philippines’ top trading partner and import source, Marcos said Manila would depend on the relationship “more than ever” as they push towards a half century of their diplomatic relationship.

“We continue to foster the friendship, relationship, the partnership that we have been developing with China since 1974 and 1975 when it became official.”

Marcos said the innate differences should not define the relationship between Manila and Beijing.

“It is something that we will continue to work on, to resolve and make sure that the peace and the safe passage across the South China Sea and the West Philippine Sea is ensured,” he added.

The Philippines and China are embroiled in a longstanding maritime row over parts of the South China Sea, a strategic waterway where more than $5 trillion in shipments passes through every year.

In 2013, the ties between the two countries were strained after the Philippines questioned China’s expansive claim in the resource-rich area.

Three years later, a Hague-based arbitral court voided China’s claim but the Chinese government refused to recognize the ruling.