TVJ’s ‘Dabarkads’ now on TV5

MANILA, Philippines — Following their departure from production company Television and Production Exponent (TAPE) Inc., Eat Bulaga’s main hosts – former senator Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon (TVJ) – and other “Dabarkads” have forged a deal with the MediaQuest Group to “produce content for TV5 and other MediaQuest platforms.”

TVJ’s fellow hosts include Allan K, Maine Medoza, Ryan Agoncillo, Wally Bayola, Jose Manalo, Paolo Ballesteros and Ryzza Mae Dizon.

The announcement yesterday came a week after TVJ declared they have parted ways with TAPE Inc.

The new deal “opens yet another chapter in the long-running, celebrated entertainment careers of TVJ,” MediaQuest said in a statement.

MediaQuest president and CEO Jane Basas stated that she is “honored” that the “pillars of the Philippine entertainment industry have agreed to work with us.”

“Our partnership strengthens our ability to continue to deliver the best for Filipino viewers here at home and all over the world. I’m happy that Tito, Vic and Joey will now call TV5 their home,” she added.

Tito expressed his gratitude to MediaQuest for “this fresh start.”

“Dahil sa ating mga Dabarkads na naging Kapatid, tuloy pa rin ang tuwa’t saya na aming dala (Because of our Dabarkads who are now Kapatid, we continue to bring joy and happiness to the people),” he said.

When asked by The STAR when the pilot airdate of their new show for TV5 will be, former senator Tito said, “Maybe last week of June or first week of July. We are fixing the sets. Still have to sit with MediaQuest for some mini details.”

Last Monday, Eat Bulaga went live on GMA-7 with a new set of hosts – Paolo Contis, Betong Sumaya, Buboy Villar, Alexa Miro and twins Mavy and Cassy Legaspi.

In an interview with One PH’s “Julius and Tintin: Para Sa Pamilyang Pilipino” program, Tito said TAPE Inc. cannot use some portions and segments of the show because these are under copyright of their production team and employees.

He cited “Supreme Court jurisprudence” which gives intellectual property rights to the inventors. “Sabi nga ng jurisprudence kahit hindi nirerehistro, kung sino nag-imbento sa kanya yun (The jurisprudence states that even if it was not registered, the ones who invented it have the right to it),” he said.

He added that TAPE has filed for Eat Bulaga’s merchandise only as covered by Sections 16, 21 and 25 of the Intellectual Property Law. But TVJ has filed for Section 41 of the same law, which covered the “entertainment services” of the trio, including the title of the show.

Meanwhile, TAPE Inc. chief finance officer Bullet Jalosjos told CNN Philippines’ The Source that they applied for the trademark of the title for Eat Bulaga in 1991 and 2011.

The Eat Bulaga show started on July 30, 1979 and has been running for 44 years. It aired on RPN9 for nine years, ABS-CBN for six years and GMA-7 for 28 years.