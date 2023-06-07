^

Headlines

74 rockfall events recorded in Mayon

The Philippine Star
June 7, 2023 | 12:00am
74 rockfall events recorded in Mayon
This composite shows undated photos of Kanlaon Volcano, Mayon Volcano and Taal Volcano.
The STAR / Michael Varcas, Byaheng Bicol / facebook, File photo

MANILA, Philippines — A major eruption of Mayon Volcano remains a remote scenario for now, but it is showing increased volcanic activity, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said yesterday.

Phivolcs resident volcanologist Paul Alanis said there could be either a quiet or a major eruption following the recent activity in the volcano.

The first possible scenario could be a quiet eruption similar to the one in 2014 where there was rockfall and minor lava flow.

“Second scenario is that Mayon Volcano could just be taking its time and it’s possible that like in 2018, there could be a strong eruption and lava flow,” he said in mixed English and Filipino over Unang Balita.

The Phivolcs official said they are monitoring pressure concentrated near the crater of the volcano, adding there were 74 rockfall events recorded in the past 24 hours.

Still, he said a major eruption is still remote and that minor explosions could follow the volcanic activity. These events lasted one to four minutes and emplaced lava debris, with thin ash drifting to the southwest. There has been continuous moderate degassing from the summit crater that produced steam-laden plumes, while sulfur dioxide emission was measured at an average of 208 tons/day on Monday.

Alanis advised the public to strictly comply with the entry prohibitions into the six kilometer-radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ)  in case of sudden explosions, rockfalls and landslides.

Phivolcs said Alert Level 2 or increased unrest prevails over Mayon, meaning phreatic eruptions or hazardous magmatic eruptions could be possible.

Meanwhile, Phivolcs is also monitoring the increased activity in Taal volcano, recording one volcanic tremor since the morning of June 2.

Taal also produced a sulfur dioxide flux of 9391 tons per day on June 5 and there has been pronounced upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in the main crater lake.

Vog was observed and plumes of up to 1,800 meters tall were also monitored. Taal volcano remains on Alert Level 1 or low-level unrest.

Pulmonologist Dr. Maricar Limpin has advised residents living near Taal volcano to stay indoors and continue wearing face masks to avoid getting sick.

“Sulfur dioxide is irritating to the respiratory system. Those with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) may experience asthma and COPD attacks because of this. Even those with heart ailments may have difficulty in breathing,” said Limpin, director of Action on Smoking and Health Philippines.

Limpin said affected residents should evacuate or, if not possible, should avoid going outside. “The children may inhale sulfur dioxide that can lead to swelling of the lungs. This is detrimental to a child,” Limpin warned. “Pregnant women with asthma should also be careful since they could have asthma attack and this will lead to lower oxygen level that will have a negative impact on the baby.”

Phivolcs yesterday reported that Taal volcano has been emitting more sulfur dioxide, from around 5,000 tons earlier, to over 9,000 tons. Repeated exposure to sulfur dioxide is toxic for humans, and can lead to severe respiratory distress, especially among the vulnerable population.

Monitoring

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) assured the public yesterday that it is closely monitoring the situation of the country’s volcanoes in coordination with the Phivolcs.

Assistant Secretary Raffy Alejandro, OCD spokesman, said the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) is prepared for any emergency following reports that Mayon and Taal volcanoes are acting up.

“We have instructed our regional civil defense offices and regional DRRM councils to ensure that all preparations are in place in case a repeat of the previous volcanic episodes happen,” he said.

“This is standard procedure for the OCD as we continue to ensure that local governments are onboard and ready for any contingency,” OCD chief Ariel Nepomuceno said.

“Though there is no imminent threat of a major eruption coming from Taal and Mayon, as seen in the latest bulletins of Phivolcs, our mandate to proactively prepare for these possible hazards dictates that preparations continue to prevent casualties and other damages,” he added.

No-fly zone

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has updated its Notices to Airmen (NOTAM) yesterday, informing and alerting aircraft of the current alert levels and associated risks amid the ongoing unrest of Taal, Mayon and Kanlaon volcanoes.

CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio said Kanlaon volcano is currently on Alert Level 1, indicating an abnormal condition.

Under NOTAM B1957/23, flight operators are strongly advised to avoid flying in close proximity to the volcano’s summit due to the possibility of steam-driven or phreatic eruptions. Additionally, entry within Kanlaon’s 4km permanent danger zone has been prohibited.

PHIVOLCS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Scared for your US visa application? Here are tips from the embassy

Scared for your US visa application? Here are tips from the embassy

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
Applicants should just focus on telling consular officers the truth, avoiding so-called agencies to help with their applications,...
Headlines
fbtw
Tropical Depression Chedeng slightly intensifies as it lingers over Philippine Sea

Tropical Depression Chedeng slightly intensifies as it lingers over Philippine Sea

7 hours ago
Tropical depression Chedeng has slightly intensified as it moves around the Philippine Sea, still far from reaching landmass,...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA over Philippine Sea now Tropical Depression Chedeng

LPA over Philippine Sea now Tropical Depression Chedeng

12 hours ago
The tropical depression called Chedeng was the country’s third cyclone this year.
Headlines
fbtw
DFA: Kuwait can &lsquo;do more&rsquo; to protect Filipino migrant workers

DFA: Kuwait can ‘do more’ to protect Filipino migrant workers

By Kaycee Valmonte | 10 hours ago
The Philippine embassy in Kuwait estimates that at least one in every 400 Filipino household worker try to escape from their...
Headlines
fbtw
Pandemic preps, wider healthcare access should be new health chief's priorities

Pandemic preps, wider healthcare access should be new health chief's priorities

By Cristina Chi | 10 hours ago
Newly appointed health secretary Ted Herbosa should prioritize the country's long-term plans in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272060
            [Title] => No Chinese vesselsseen at joint Coast Guard drills
            [Summary] => No Chinese vessels were spotted during the Kaagapay maritime exercises of the Philippine Coast Guard, Japan Coast Guard and the United States Coast Guard yesterday here, the PCG said.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-07 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807689
            [AuthorName] => Mark Ernest Villeza
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/06/1_2023-06-06_23-19-54169_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272054
            [Title] => DepEd eyeing school break â€˜learning campâ€™
            [Summary] => A national learning camp is being planned to address learning losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but groups warn the additional work will deprive teachers of time to rest.Â 
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-07 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804764
            [AuthorName] => Janvic Mateo
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/06/2_2023-06-06_23-07-34325_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272045
            [Title] => LPA becomes storm Chedeng
            [Summary] => Tropical cyclone Chedeng could intensify into a storm over Tuesday night and Wednesday morning and may continue to intensify into a typhoon by tomorrow.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-07 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805663
            [AuthorName] => Romina Cabrera
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/06/3_2023-06-06_22-58-27164_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272040
            [Title] => DND, DOH chiefs sworn in, get messages of support
            [Summary] => Messages of support greeted President Marcosâ€™ appointment of Gilbert Teodoro as defense secretary and Teodoro Herbosa as health chief, as they took their oath of office at MalacaÃ±ang yesterday.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-07 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804761
            [AuthorName] => Helen Flores
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/06/4-1_2023-06-06_22-51-52772_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272037
            [Title] => Koreanâ€™s killers at Camp Crame convicted; â€˜brainsâ€™ cleared
            [Summary] => A Pampanga court has sentenced a police officer and a former aide at the National Bureau of Investigation to life in prison for the kidnapping and murder of South Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo at Camp Crame in 2016.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-07 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805083
            [AuthorName] => Emmanuel Tupas
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/06/5-2_2023-06-06_22-48-06534_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
No Chinese vesselsseen at joint Coast Guard drills

No Chinese vesselsseen at joint Coast Guard drills

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 hour ago
No Chinese vessels were spotted during the Kaagapay maritime exercises of the Philippine Coast Guard, Japan Coast Guard and...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd eyeing school break &lsquo;learning camp&rsquo;

DepEd eyeing school break ‘learning camp’

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
A national learning camp is being planned to address learning losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but groups warn the...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA becomes storm Chedeng

LPA becomes storm Chedeng

By Romina Cabrera | 1 hour ago
Tropical cyclone Chedeng could intensify into a storm over Tuesday night and Wednesday morning and may continue to intensify...
Headlines
fbtw
DND, DOH chiefs sworn in, get messages of support

DND, DOH chiefs sworn in, get messages of support

By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
Messages of support greeted President Marcos’ appointment of Gilbert Teodoro as defense secretary and Teodoro Herbosa...
Headlines
fbtw
Korean&rsquo;s killers at Camp Crame convicted; &lsquo;brains&rsquo; cleared

Korean’s killers at Camp Crame convicted; ‘brains’ cleared

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
A Pampanga court has sentenced a police officer and a former aide at the National Bureau of Investigation to life in prison...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with