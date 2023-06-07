^

Headlines

Easing of inflation to 6.1% encouraging – Marcos

Alexis Romero - The Philippine Star
June 7, 2023 | 12:00am
Easing of inflation to 6.1% encouraging â Marcos
Customers shop for vegetables in Kamuning Public Market on December 6, 2022.
STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The easing of inflation to 6.1 percent in May is “encouraging” as it indicates that the administration is heading in the right direction in terms of keeping the prices of goods affordable and stable, President Marcos said yesterday.

“Today we received encouraging news that our inflation rate has now gone down – our headline inflation rate has gone down from 6.6 percent to 6.1 percent and our employment figures are also improving,” Marcos said in a video message released by Malacañang.

“And so, it would seem that we have started off in the right direction, on the right foot. It seems that we have implemented the right policies to revive our economy and to make it vibrant again,” he added.

In a Facebook post, Marcos said efforts to strengthen the economy are underway.

“We are aware of your goal to achieve a better life, that’s why we are continuously strengthening the economic measures of the government,” the President said.

“We are gradually achieving that as inflation has been decreasing for four successive years and in May, it was at 6.1 percent. It indicates that we are continuously treading the right direction towards more affordable prices of goods.”

Claiming that the Philippines has one of the best growth rates in the world, Marcos gave assurance that his administration would continue to undertake measures to bring the economy back to good health.

Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual said there is a need to eliminate bottlenecks to ensure that food products are reaching consumers.

“Actually, the solution to that (inflation) is you remove the bottlenecks... With regard to food inflation, one source of increases in prices is because of bottlenecks in the supply chain,” the trade chief said.

“For example, there is a big harvest in a certain area but the harvest does not reach the area where the demand is. The solution there is to make sure that the logistics are available to be able to deliver the harvest where the demand is,” he added.

Earlier yesterday, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) announced the easing of the country’s inflation rate for the fourth straight month in May due to slower increases in transport and food prices.

National Statistician Dennis Mapa said at a briefing, headline inflation or the rate of increase in prices of goods and services slowed down to 6.1 percent in May from 6.6 percent in April. This is the lowest inflation rate since the 5.4 percent in May last year.

Export Development Plan

Meanwhile, President Marcos approved yesterday the Philippine Export Development Plan (PEDP) for 2023 to 2028 designed to transform the Philippines from a laggard to an “agile export powerhouse.”

The plan, which aims to capitalize on export growth opportunities and develop local industries, was approved during a sectoral meeting held at Malacañang, DTI’s Pascual said.

“The PEDP aims to address challenges that we face in various sectors of the economy, particularly those sectors that are involved or potentially could be involved in exports,” Pascual said at a press briefing.

“It seeks to undertake an industry development-centric approach to make the Philippines a major player in the global economy and achieve sustainable development goals,” he added.

Marcos is expected to sign a memorandum circular defining the roles of agencies in the export development plan.

“Before we can export, we need to produce. So the first challenge is helping industries produce products that can compete in the market – this requires input of technology, it requires the raising of productivity, training of the people that they employ,” the trade chief said.

According to Pascual, the plan outlines three strategic actions to develop the export clusters, namely, addressing production constraints, developing a strong innovative export ecosystem and increasing the Philippines’ mindshare in the global market.

“The export competitiveness of the Philippines lies in the competitiveness of the firms themselves. It’s not, we say, competitiveness of the country but actually the competitiveness is being materialized or realized at the firm level. That’s why the firm-level intervention. So we must develop reliable, design-driven, technology-driven, sustainable and forward looking exporters to become or to make the Philippines an agile export powerhouse,” Pascual said.

He admitted some firms can’t produce enough export quality products. “There are many firms in the country that we need to help, so we need to stratify them. So we are able to focus on those that require more significant support over others. That’s why we came up with the three classifications – one, the breakers and then those that are at the crest and those that are creating ripples,” the trade chief said.

INFLATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Scared for your US visa application? Here are tips from the embassy

Scared for your US visa application? Here are tips from the embassy

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
Applicants should just focus on telling consular officers the truth, avoiding so-called agencies to help with their applications,...
Headlines
fbtw
Tropical Depression Chedeng slightly intensifies as it lingers over Philippine Sea

Tropical Depression Chedeng slightly intensifies as it lingers over Philippine Sea

7 hours ago
Tropical depression Chedeng has slightly intensified as it moves around the Philippine Sea, still far from reaching landmass,...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA over Philippine Sea now Tropical Depression Chedeng

LPA over Philippine Sea now Tropical Depression Chedeng

12 hours ago
The tropical depression called Chedeng was the country’s third cyclone this year.
Headlines
fbtw
DFA: Kuwait can &lsquo;do more&rsquo; to protect Filipino migrant workers

DFA: Kuwait can ‘do more’ to protect Filipino migrant workers

By Kaycee Valmonte | 10 hours ago
The Philippine embassy in Kuwait estimates that at least one in every 400 Filipino household worker try to escape from their...
Headlines
fbtw
Pandemic preps, wider healthcare access should be new health chief's priorities

Pandemic preps, wider healthcare access should be new health chief's priorities

By Cristina Chi | 10 hours ago
Newly appointed health secretary Ted Herbosa should prioritize the country's long-term plans in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272060
            [Title] => No Chinese vesselsseen at joint Coast Guard drills
            [Summary] => No Chinese vessels were spotted during the Kaagapay maritime exercises of the Philippine Coast Guard, Japan Coast Guard and the United States Coast Guard yesterday here, the PCG said.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-07 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807689
            [AuthorName] => Mark Ernest Villeza
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/06/1_2023-06-06_23-19-54169_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272054
            [Title] => DepEd eyeing school break ‘learning camp’
            [Summary] => A national learning camp is being planned to address learning losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but groups warn the additional work will deprive teachers of time to rest. 
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-07 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804764
            [AuthorName] => Janvic Mateo
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/06/2_2023-06-06_23-07-34325_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272045
            [Title] => LPA becomes storm Chedeng
            [Summary] => Tropical cyclone Chedeng could intensify into a storm over Tuesday night and Wednesday morning and may continue to intensify into a typhoon by tomorrow.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-07 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805663
            [AuthorName] => Romina Cabrera
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/06/3_2023-06-06_22-58-27164_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272040
            [Title] => DND, DOH chiefs sworn in, get messages of support
            [Summary] => Messages of support greeted President Marcos’ appointment of Gilbert Teodoro as defense secretary and Teodoro Herbosa as health chief, as they took their oath of office at Malacañang yesterday.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-07 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804761
            [AuthorName] => Helen Flores
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/06/4-1_2023-06-06_22-51-52772_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272037
            [Title] => Korean’s killers at Camp Crame convicted; ‘brains’ cleared
            [Summary] => A Pampanga court has sentenced a police officer and a former aide at the National Bureau of Investigation to life in prison for the kidnapping and murder of South Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo at Camp Crame in 2016.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-07 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805083
            [AuthorName] => Emmanuel Tupas
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/06/5-2_2023-06-06_22-48-06534_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
No Chinese vesselsseen at joint Coast Guard drills

No Chinese vesselsseen at joint Coast Guard drills

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 hour ago
No Chinese vessels were spotted during the Kaagapay maritime exercises of the Philippine Coast Guard, Japan Coast Guard and...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd eyeing school break &lsquo;learning camp&rsquo;

DepEd eyeing school break ‘learning camp’

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
A national learning camp is being planned to address learning losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but groups warn the...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA becomes storm Chedeng

LPA becomes storm Chedeng

By Romina Cabrera | 1 hour ago
Tropical cyclone Chedeng could intensify into a storm over Tuesday night and Wednesday morning and may continue to intensify...
Headlines
fbtw
DND, DOH chiefs sworn in, get messages of support

DND, DOH chiefs sworn in, get messages of support

By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
Messages of support greeted President Marcos’ appointment of Gilbert Teodoro as defense secretary and Teodoro Herbosa...
Headlines
fbtw
Korean&rsquo;s killers at Camp Crame convicted; &lsquo;brains&rsquo; cleared

Korean’s killers at Camp Crame convicted; ‘brains’ cleared

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
A Pampanga court has sentenced a police officer and a former aide at the National Bureau of Investigation to life in prison...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with