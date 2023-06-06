^

US, ASEAN defense leaders commit to expanded training programs

Philstar.com
June 6, 2023 | 12:29pm
US, ASEAN defense leaders commit to expanded training programs
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during the 20th Shangri-La Dialogue summit in Singapore on June 3, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines — Defense chiefs of the United States and of members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have committed to working together for more training opportunities — from fellowships for emerging leaders to expanded regional maritime law enforcement programs. 

Austin met with Southeast Asian defense leaders on the sidelines of the International Institute for Strategic Studies Shangri-La Dialogue held in Singapore over the weekend.

They discussed “priorities for expanding cooperation in support of regional stability, security, and prosperity” after the US-ASEAN relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership last year. 

This means enhancing programs in areas like trade, the maritime sector, and addressing transnational crimes.

“[Austin] emphasized the vital role the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM)-Plus continues to play in driving multilateral cooperation to address regional challenges,” a readout from the US Department of Defense said. 

“Southeast Asian defense ministers and heads of delegation reaffirmed their support for United States cooperative activities in the region, including in key forums such as the ADMM-Plus.”

Washington has been supporting Southeast Asian peers through an ADMM-Plus Experts’ Working Group on Maritime Security and the Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness Initiative. 

The initiative is part of the US Indo-Pacific Strategy to help partners through training and through familiarity with new technology.

Austin also highlighted the US Coast Guard’s expanded regional maritime law enforcement programs.

The USCG is currently holding their first-ever trilateral exercises with counterparts from Japan and the Philippines that focus on search and rescue operations as well as countering piracy and smuggling of weapons.

The trilateral exercises also open professional exchange opportunities for experts and to improve women’s role in the maritime space.  

The US and ASEAN will be launching their first fellowship program in September for up and coming defense leaders in the region. – Kaycee Valmonte

