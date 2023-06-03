Watchdog calls for regulation of 'colored smokes' after 20 students fall ill in Bacolod

MANILA, Philippines — The EcoWaste Coalition called on the government to test and regulate smoke-producing devices called "colored smokes" or "smoke bombs" to ensure public health and safety following an incident in Bacolod City.

At least 20 students from Bacolod City College felt dizziness and hyperventilation after colored smoke was used as props during a Physical Education culmination in Bacolod City College (BCC) on Monday.

Some were brought to Corazon Locsin Monte­libano Memorial Regional Hospital following the incident.

"Colored smoke may be a source of harm if it contains chemicals of concern and if it is improperly used," said John Menguito, member of the board of trustees of the EcoWaste Coalition from the Visayas.

"Regulating colored smokes will help in avoiding smoke inhalation and chemical exposure incidents, which can be dangerous, especially for children and youth, the elderly and people with asthma and chemical sensitivities."

The products, which are being sold with "minimal restrictions," are usually used for fashion shows, gender reveal parties, photo shoots, sports events and wedding ceremonies.

Menguito, a lawyer, said that firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices are regulated and controlled under Republic Act No. 7183 and Executive Order No. 28, series of 2017. However, it is not clear if "pausok" (smoke-producing devices) are covered by the law.

One of the students reportedly purchased the product online as props for their performance inside BCC’s activity center.

The coalition bought some samples from an online seller and noticed that its label lacks manufacturer's markings and list of ingredients.

"It is essential that chemicals used to produce colored smoke are non-toxic and are clearly identified on the label. The public have the right to know the chemical composition of a product, as well as the hazards they pose to health and the environment, including their by-products, if any," the group said.

The product insert, which provides additional cautionary information, describes the China-made "Creative Color Smoke" as "pyrotechnics," further warning "it may emit sparks while producing smoke."

RA 7183 explicitly prohibits the importation of firecrackers and fireworks as finished products.