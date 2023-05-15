Midyear bonus for government workers released starting today â€“ DBM

Midyear bonus for government workers released starting today – DBM

MANILA, Philippines — Government workers can expect their midyear bonus starting today, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said.

In a statement over the weekend, Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman reminded state agencies and offices to ensure the timely release of bonuses to their employees as stipulated in the 2023 General Appropriations Act.

The midyear bonus is equivalent to one month basic pay as of May 15 and will be given to government employees who have rendered at least four months since July last year.

To qualify for the midyear bonus, workers should still be in service as of today and obtain at least a satisfactory performance rating.

The bonus will be given to all positions for civilian personnel – whether they have a regular, casual, contractual, appointive or elective and full-time or part-time status.

This covers the executive, legislative, and judicial branches, as well as constitutional commissions, state universities and colleges, and government-owned or controlled corporations.

Workers in local government units are also covered.

Likewise, military and uniformed personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, Philippine Public Safety College, Bureau of Fire Protection, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, Bureau of Corrections, Philippine Coast Guard, and National Mapping and Resource Information Authority are entitled to a midyear bonus.

The grant of bonuses for personnel of covered GOCCs will be determined by their respective governing boards.

For personnel of various LGUs, they are subject to their respective Sanggunian.