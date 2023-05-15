^

Headlines

Midyear bonus for government workers released starting today – DBM

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
May 15, 2023 | 12:00am
Midyear bonus for government workers released starting today â€“ DBM
Stock photo of a peso money bill.
Philstar.com / Jovannie Lambayan

MANILA, Philippines — Government workers can expect their midyear bonus starting today, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said.

In a statement over the weekend, Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman reminded state agencies and offices to ensure the timely release of bonuses to their employees as stipulated in the 2023 General Appropriations Act.

The midyear bonus is equivalent to one month basic pay as of May 15 and will be given to government employees who have rendered at least four months since July last year.

To qualify for the midyear bonus, workers should still be in service as of today and obtain at least a satisfactory performance rating.

The bonus will be given to all positions for civilian personnel – whether they have a regular, casual, contractual, appointive or elective and full-time or part-time status.

This covers the executive, legislative, and judicial branches, as well as constitutional commissions, state universities and colleges, and government-owned or controlled corporations.

Workers in local government units are also covered.

Likewise, military and uniformed personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, Philippine Public Safety College, Bureau of Fire Protection, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, Bureau of Corrections, Philippine Coast Guard, and National Mapping and Resource Information Authority are entitled to a midyear bonus.

The grant of bonuses for personnel of covered GOCCs will be determined by their respective governing boards.

For personnel of various LGUs, they are subject to their respective Sanggunian.

BONUS

MIDYEAR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
News from home: Kuwait visa suspension for Pinoys, De Lima&rsquo;s second acquittal

News from home: Kuwait visa suspension for Pinoys, De Lima’s second acquittal

By Kaycee Valmonte | 6 hours ago
These were among our headlines and news stories from the past week we think you should know if you’re a Filipino based...
Headlines
fbtw
Coast Guard adds buoys in five &lsquo;critical areas&rsquo; in WPS

Coast Guard adds buoys in five ‘critical areas’ in WPS

8 hours ago
The Task Force Kaligtasan sa Karagatan (Task Force for Maritime Safety) placed buoys in waters off Patag Island, Balagtas...
Headlines
fbtw
House bill filed for four-part Coast Guard modernization

House bill filed for four-part Coast Guard modernization

By Kaycee Valmonte | 10 hours ago
The lawmaker noted that the PCG’s current capabilities are “insufficient to execute its mandates.”
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Philippines did not violate any labor pact with Kuwait&rsquo;

‘Philippines did not violate any labor pact with Kuwait’

By Paolo Romero | 1 day ago
The Philippines did not violate any agreement with the Kuwaiti government that would prompt the latter to suddenly halt the...
Headlines
fbtw
No tensions, so far: PCG monitoring Chinese vessels in West Philippine Sea

No tensions, so far: PCG monitoring Chinese vessels in West Philippine Sea

By Kaycee Valmonte | 11 hours ago
PCG Vice Admiral Joseph Coyme said the agency has already issued voice challenges against the Chinese vessels. However, he...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
P2,000 fertilizer eyed by DA overpriced?

P2,000 fertilizer eyed by DA overpriced?

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
The Department of Agriculture has come under fire after a farmers’ group revealed that the biofertilizer being pushed...
Headlines
fbtw
PCG marks West Philippine Sea territory with navigational buoys

PCG marks West Philippine Sea territory with navigational buoys

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 hour ago
Marking what’s part of the country, the Philippine Coast Guard recently installed five navigational buoys in critical...
Headlines
fbtw
Heat index hits &lsquo;dangerous&rsquo; level in 14 areas &ndash; Pagasa

Heat index hits ‘dangerous’ level in 14 areas – Pagasa

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
At least 14 areas experienced “danger” heat index on Saturday, ranging from 42 to 46 degrees Celsius, according...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Onions should be no more than P140 a kilo&rsquo;

‘Onions should be no more than P140 a kilo’

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
Farmers’ group Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura said the retail price of onions is overpriced at P200 per kilo, as...
Headlines
fbtw
COVID-19 positivity rate hits 23.6 percent nationwide

COVID-19 positivity rate hits 23.6 percent nationwide

By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 hour ago
The nationwide COVID-19 positivity rate is at 23.6 percent, OCTA Research said.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with