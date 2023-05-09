Immigration intercepts two travelers with fake CFO certificates

Passengers line up to go through immigration counters at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City on March 4, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration urged Filipinos who wish to go abroad to go through legal means and proper channels in securing documents they need, as the agency flagged an “emerging trend” of using fake Commission on Filipino Overseas certificates among travelers.

BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said in a Laging Handa briefing on Tuesday that they intercepted a day ago two passengers—one at the Clark International Airport and another in Cebu—who presented fake CFO Guidance and Counseling Program certificates.

These certificates are required by the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking for those who will meet or marry their foreigner spouse of partners.

One of the passengers was heading to Australia and another was bound for British Virgin Island, she said.

Sandoval said one of the intercepted passengers shared, during the bureau’s interview, that they had to pay P8,000 for the actual certificate and another P4,000 for the assistance.

These incidents came just within a week after officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport intercepted two Filipinas who presented fake GCP certificates.

Sandoval stressed that there are CFO representatives in the airports who verify if there are doubtful details in documents travelers present. She said that if the certificate was not acquired directly from the commission, they are likely problems with the document.

“Go directly to website cfo.gov.ph, apply and schedule to get certificates,” she added.

The BI spokesperson also warned against using a meeting with their foreigner spouse or partner to find jobs abroad.

Sandoval lamented that acquiring fake documents to leave the country would only disadvantage Filipino travelers because “they will not get the support of the government, the protection of the government” when they leave the Philippines.

It will be difficult for the government to track them down and protect them, she pointed out.

“Go through legal means. The Department of Migrant Workers [has listed] accredited agencies that offer legitimate work abroad,” she said. — Kristine Joy Patag