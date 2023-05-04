^

Two DepEd admin officials resign; Ablan says quitting not related to laptops controversy

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
May 4, 2023 | 8:56pm
DepEd Undersecretary for Administration Kris Ablan confirmed in a message to Philstar.com that he resigned from his post on April 28, but the reason for doing so "has nothing to do with the laptop or Transpac reports of Rappler," Ablan said. 
MANILA, Philippines — Two Department of Education officials connected to the delivery of administrative services have tendered their resignations, but one undersecretary clarified that the move was not connected to the controversy on laptop purchases of the agency.

DepEd Undersecretary for Administration Kris Ablan confirmed in a message to Philstar.com that he resigned from his post on April 28, but the reason for doing so "has nothing to do with the laptop or Transpac reports of Rappler," Ablan said. 

"In due time, I will answer point by point the issues raised by those reports in order to clear my name," Ablan added.

Ablan is among the two DepEd officials mentioned in reports published by Rappler on May 1 that revealed, among others, the department's unpaid fees to logistics partner Transpac Cargo Logistics Inc., which it contracted to distribute billions worth of DepEd technology and materials nationwide.

Another source has confirmed that Assistant Secretary Christopher Lawrence Arnuco, who is in charge of administrative services, has also resigned.

DepEd spokesperson Michael Poa did not respond to Philstar.com’s request for confirmation.

DepEd faced scrutiny at the Senate late last year for buying allegedly overpriced laptops, with the powerful Senate Blue Committee eventually recommending charges against officials from DepEd and from other government agencies who signed off on the purchase.

DepEd later created a separate strand—or division—in charge of procurement. 

Previously, it was DepEd’s administration strand—which former undersecretary Alain Pascua led—that was solely responsible for all matters related to the procurement of supplies and equipment for schools and education personnel, among others. 

In February, DepEd confirmed that the laptops being sold at a surplus store in Cebu, although not among those procured by the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management, were part of the DepEd Computerization Program—an initiative under the administrative strand when it was headed by Pascua.

Pascua is among the education department officials that the Senate blue ribbon committee recommended to be charged over the procurement of overpriced laptops.

Ablan replaced Pascua at the turn of the new administration under Vice President Sara Duterte, concurrently DepEd secretary, in 2022.

Among the other programs handled by the administrative strand are its School Building Program, DepEd TV and DepEd Commons.

DepEd spokesperson Michael Poa said in February that it will refer to the Office of Solicitor General for evaluation and appropriate action regarding the recommendation of the blue ribbon committee to file criminal and administrative cases against past and present officials of DepEd. 

