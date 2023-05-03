^

Headlines

Probe into Panay Island brownouts sought in Senate

Philstar.com
May 3, 2023 | 4:40pm
Probe into Panay Island brownouts sought in Senate
Satellite image shows Panay Island
Google Maps

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Grace Poe filed a resolution seeking an inquiry into the power outages affecting residents and economic activities in Panay Island.

Poe filed Senate Resolution 579, directing appropriate committees to conduct an inquiry, in aid of legislation, on the power situation on Panay Island “with the end view of ensuring continuous supply of electricity to consumers.”

“These recurring power interruptions and massive blackouts have plagued Panay Island for several years now and severely impacted not only the daily lives of the people of Panay but also the economic activities in the region,” said Poe, who chairs the Senate committee on public services.

Poe stressed there is an urgent need to determine the cause of grid disturbances and those who should be held liable for the power outages to “put an end to the blame-shifting” between the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines and the distribution utilities as well as implement remedial measures.

NGCP recently detected several grid disturbances that led to power outages in some areas of the island. Meanwhile, Central Negros Electric Cooperative reported a voltage fluctuation and frequency imbalance in a line managed by NGCP.

“There is also a need to look into the long-term solutions to the power interruptions and outages within the backdrop of the 'thin' supply of power in the Visayas grid," she added.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Sunday that the government will take part in addressing power outages in the islands of Negros and Panay, but it will not resort to a takeover to solve the problem.

Last week, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian filed a resolution seeking an inquiry into the power supply crisis in Occidental Mindoro. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from The STAR/Alexis Romero

GRACE POE

PANAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 police generals, 2 colonels recommended for drug raps

2 police generals, 2 colonels recommended for drug raps

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Four ranking police officials have been recommended to be removed from the Philippine National Police due to alleged involvement...
Headlines
fbtw
US sending &lsquo;first-of-its-kind&rsquo; trade mission to Philippines

US sending ‘first-of-its-kind’ trade mission to Philippines

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
US President Joe Biden is sending a “first of its kind” trade and investment mission to the Philippines to boost...
Headlines
fbtw
Over 150 Filipinos evacuated from Sudan to arrive on May 4

Over 150 Filipinos evacuated from Sudan to arrive on May 4

1 day ago
The two flights will travel to Manila from Jeddah and Riyadh. The DMW said Overseas Workers Welfare Administrator Arnell Ignacio...
Headlines
fbtw
US to transfer patrol boats, airplanes to Philippine military

US to transfer patrol boats, airplanes to Philippine military

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
The seven additional assets include two Island-class and two Protector-class patrol boats, and three C-130H aircraf...
Headlines
fbtw
Bulatlat says Facebook page restricted over community standards &lsquo;violations&rsquo;

Bulatlat says Facebook page restricted over community standards ‘violations’

By Xave Gregorio | 9 hours ago
Independent news outlet Bulatlat reported Wednesday that its Facebook page has been restricted over alleged violations of...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Probe into Panay Island brownouts sought in Senate

Probe into Panay Island brownouts sought in Senate

1 hour ago
Poe filed Senate Resolution 579, directing appropriate committees to conduct an inquiry, in aid of legislation, on the power...
Headlines
fbtw
Blue Ribbon probe into national ID delays pushed

Blue Ribbon probe into national ID delays pushed

1 hour ago
Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III said there is “cause to believe” that there is malfeasance, misfeasance...
Headlines
fbtw
SC suspends lawyer over sexual harassment of junior colleague

SC suspends lawyer over sexual harassment of junior colleague

By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
The Supreme Court has suspended a senior partner at a law firm from practicing the profession for two years over sexual harassment...
Headlines
fbtw
Zubiri open to &lsquo;graduated&rsquo; wage hike to ease burden on small businesses

Zubiri open to ‘graduated’ wage hike to ease burden on small businesses

By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said Wednesday he is open to amend his P150 across-the-board minimum wage hike proposal...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate bill mandates refund for telco, internet service interruptions

Senate bill mandates refund for telco, internet service interruptions

2 hours ago
Sen. Jinggoy Estrada filed Senate Bill 2074, which seeks to require public telecommunication entities and internet service...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with