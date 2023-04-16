Bahaghari warns of harmful implication of LGBTQ+ in LTO priority lane

MANILA, Philippines — Bahaghari Philippines, a national alliance of LGBTQIA+ advocates and organizations, has flagged the Land Transportation Office's move to include LGBTQ persons in its list of individuals included in the priority lane, saying that while it may stem from good intentions, it may be more harmful to them.

The group said this would potentially be harmful to the LGTBQ+ community considering the prejudices they already face, such as some wrongfully claiming that they have a disorder or physical incapacity.. The LTO priority lane includes senior citizens, persons with disabilities and pregnant women.

“While at first glace it appears convenient, priority lanes exist to aid people with phyisical and/or mental difficulties in procesing transactions,” Reyna Valmores, chairperson of Bahaghari Philippines, said in a statement.

“Being LGBTQ+ in no way impairs a person’s physical ability to take part in social and governmental functions.”

BEING LGBTQ+ IS NOT AN INCAPACITY!



"While perhaps well-meaning, the implication of LTO’s LGBTQ priority lane is dangerous. To this day, many people including lawmakers cite the erroneous idea that being LGBTQ+ is a disorder."



BAHAGHARI'S STATEMENT ON LTO’s LGBTQ+ PRIORITY LANE pic.twitter.com/7VveAxxoJK — Bahaghari (@Bahaghari_PH) April 15, 2023

Bahaghari noted that the effort may be “well-meaning” as it is part of the LTO’s gender and development program. However, to improve this, the group offered to hold sensitivity training and help out the agency with forming anti-discriminatory policies.

“It would be more productive for government to issue policies that address actual concerns raised by LGBTQ+ Filipinos, such as the SOGIE Equality Bill, marriage equality, and in a time of economic crisis, a family living wage which could be enjoyed by all regardless of SOGIESC,” Valmores said.

The SOGIE bill aims to protect the LGBTQ+ community from discrimination and also promotes equal treatment for all.

However, the bill in February was sent back to the Senate committee level after evangelical groups said they were not given enough time to share their views on the proposed measure. A kerfuffle at the House of Representatives, meanwhile, also almost delayed the hearing on the proposed measure.

The SOGIE bill has been dangled in Congress for over two decades now. – Kaycee Valmonte with reports from Xave Gregorio and Cristina Chi