Uptick in COVID-19 cases seen, but not enough to impose tight rules

Revellers throw coloured powder during Holi celebrations, the Hindu spring festival of colours, in Pasay, Metro Manila on March 11, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines saw a slight increase in COVID-19 in the previous week, but the Department of Health said on Tuesday this is not significant enough to impose strict restrictions.

The country’s daily average rose to 207 infections in the past week from 156 cases from March 14 to 20.

“There was an increase in the number of cases in various areas, but this is not significant for us to say that restrictions are needed,” Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a briefing.

Vergeire noted that the number of hospital admissions and the number of severe and critical cases remain “manageable” despite the uptick in cases. Deaths due to COVID-19 are also kept to a minimum.

“The increase and the decrease in the number of cases are expected because the virus is still here,” the health official said.

The Philippines has so far confirmed over four million COVID-19 cases, including over 6,000 deaths, since the pandemic began in early 2020. There are currently 8,626 active cases in the country.

A survey conducted by the Social Weather Stations in December last year showed that nearly eight in every 10 Filipinos remain worried about catching COVID-19.

A separate SWS poll found that 91% of Filipinos approve the voluntary use of masks, but most of them continue to wear face covering outdoors. Filipinos are still required to wear masks in public transportation and in medical settings.

“I hope we will continue to imbibe this good behavior in terms of protecting ourselves against COVID-19, but also against other illnesses in the society,” Vergeire said.