^

Headlines

MARINA insists it did not issue permit to sail for MT Princess Empress

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
March 20, 2023 | 6:55pm
MARINA insists it did not issue permit to sail for MT Princess Empress
This photo release from the Philippine Coast Guard on March 8 shows an oil spill boom being placed in the waters of Oriental Mindoro.
Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA, Philippines — The Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) on Monday reiterated that it did not issue an amendment to the certificate of public convenience (CPC) of the owner of MT Princess Empress to include the sunken tanker in its fleet.

At a Senate panel inquiry last March 13, MARINA said that the tanker had no permit to operate in the form of an amendment to its CPC. But hours later, the Philippine Coast Guard posted on social media a document — a November 16, 2022 decision by the Marina — showing that MT Princess Empress had an approved CPC. 

A CPC is issued by the MARINA to a domestic water transport service provider to operate a vessel for commercial or public use, for which no franchise, either municipal or legislative, is required by law.

The Coast Guard, on the following day, said it is investigating the authenticity of the document presented to its personnel, which allowed the vessel to sail at least four times before it sank off Oriental Mindoro and leaked oil into the sea.

But in a briefing on Monday, MARINA-National Capital Region regional director Marc Anthony Pascua denied signing an amended CPC.

“That is not authentic so to speak because we did not issue a CPC amendment. At the same time, I never signed any amended CPC for that matter,” Pascua said.

He added that RDC Reield Marine Service, which owns MT Princess Empress, only has “screened application” for the amendment of its CPC.

MARINA legal service director Sharon Aledo also said that the vessel owner was still lacking documents in its application to amend its CPC.

The Department of Transportation is investigating the questionable CPC. MARINA, an agency under the DOTr, is mandated to oversee the promotion and development of the maritime industry, and to provide effective regulation of shipping enterprises.

Suspension

Aledo also reported that MARINA issued a suspension order against RDC Reield Marine Service last week.

“MARINA has already issued a directive for the shipowner of MT Princess Empress considering they still have other vessels. They have already been suspended. So they are no longer operating,” she said.

MARINA has also approved the release of P33 million from the Oil Pollution and Management Fund administered by the agency for the clean-up and containment of the oil spill. The PGC requested the release of such funds.

Authorities have yet to recover the sunken tanker and contain the oil spill that has disrupted the livelihoods of affected communities and threatened the area’s rich marine biodiversity. 

MARITIME INDUSTRY AUTHORITY

ORIENTAL MINDORO OIL SPILL

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Marcos Jr. vows to continue past admin&rsquo;s over 70 infra projects

Marcos Jr. vows to continue past admin’s over 70 infra projects

1 day ago
resident Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said his administration will see some projects of former President Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Another suspect, tagged as main player in the killing of Degamo, surrenders
play

Another suspect, tagged as main player in the killing of Degamo, surrenders

By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
One more suspect who is a “main player,” who also has crucial information, in the killing of Negros Oriental Governor...
Headlines
fbtw

‘Basher’ OFW convicted of cyber libel

1 day ago
A regional trial court judge in Ormoc City has convicted a returning overseas Filipino worker of cyber libel for his Facebook criticisms against then Ormoc Mayor Richard Gomez during the early days of the COVID pandemic...
Headlines
fbtw
No House members at Senate con-con hearings until Zubiri, Romualdez meet

No House members at Senate con-con hearings until Zubiri, Romualdez meet

By Cristina Chi | 4 hours ago
Senate President Miguel Zubiri on Monday said that he has asked to meet with House Speaker Martin Romualdez first before...
Headlines
fbtw
CHR: Killings of local village execs could impact barangay polls

CHR: Killings of local village execs could impact barangay polls

By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
The CHR said its regional offices launched motu proprio (on its own) investigations into the killings of barangay chief Mario...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SWS: 78% of Filipinos still worried about getting COVID-19

SWS: 78% of Filipinos still worried about getting COVID-19

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 39 minutes ago
The survey conducted from December 10 to 14, 2022 showed that 78% of adult Filipinos remain worried about contracting CO...
Headlines
fbtw
Coast Guard: Aerial inspection shows Verde Island, vicinity waters 'no longer have' traces of oil

Coast Guard: Aerial inspection shows Verde Island, vicinity waters 'no longer have' traces of oil

1 hour ago
“During the aerial inspection from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., the PCG confirmed that Verde Island and its vicinity waters...
Headlines
fbtw
House panel gives Teves a 24-hour ultimatum to return, face lawmakers

House panel gives Teves a 24-hour ultimatum to return, face lawmakers

1 hour ago
With Teves Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental) yet to return to the country, the House panel on ethics and privileges...
Headlines
fbtw
As officials break ground for Basa airbase rehab, specific EDCA sites dangled again

As officials break ground for Basa airbase rehab, specific EDCA sites dangled again

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 hour ago
The rehabilitation of the 2,800-meter runway will cost USD 25 million (P1.373 billion), while improvements for the airbase...
Headlines
fbtw
Senator mulls requiring students to declare frat membership upfront

Senator mulls requiring students to declare frat membership upfront

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri on Monday proposed for universities to require students to declare any affiliation with...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with