Number coding scheme back on March 7

Philstar.com
March 6, 2023 | 4:18pm
Passengers disembark from a police vehicle offering free ride in Caloocan city, suburban Manila on March 6, 2023, as drivers of passenger jeepneys stage a strike. Operators of traditional public jeepneys are holding a weeklong strike in various cities across the Philippines from March 6 to 12, 2023 to protest against the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — The number coding scheme will once again be implemented on Tuesday, after a one-day suspension due to the weeklong transport strike.

MMDA acting chairman Romando Artes said the agency’s leadership decide to no longer suspend the number coding scheme on the second day of the weeklong strike of jeepney and UV drivers.

“The flow of traffic slowed, which may be the reason why the turnaround time of public transportation vehicles took longer,” Artes said.

“Our coding will resume tomorrow [March 7],” he added.

Artes said this during the press conference of Inter-Agency Task Force Monitoring team, along with the Metro Manila police, transport department and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board.

Artes also asserted that the MMDA’s contingency plan for commuters worked, as he denied that public transportation was paralyzed. He said a few jeepneys joined the strike.

The MMDA chair noted that they are unsure whether the strike will continue for the week, but he assured the public that they "are ready to give free transport and guide our passengers, and to jeepney drivers who will ply the road."

