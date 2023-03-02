Malaysia PM Anwar: ASEAN should not remain silent over Myanmar

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim delivers a speech after receiving the Doctor of Laws degree during the conferment ceremony at the school campus in Quezon City, suburban Manila on March 2, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Malaysia reiterated the regional bloc’s role in stepping in to resolve the crisis in Myanmar, which has been in turmoil since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government.

"Today, decision-making by consensus continues to be a central tenet of ASEAN. This, however, does not mean that ASEAN should remain silent over developments in member states that affect the wider region, or particularly egregious violations of the ASEAN Charter by its own members," Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in a public lecture on Thursday.

"In all honesty, I believe that non-interference is not a license for indifference."

Anwar is on his first official trip to the Philippines, which ran from March 1 to 2.

He already met with President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Wednesday, where the two leaders discussed regional issues such as Myanmar and the South China Sea on top of a mutual agreement to resume joint meetings and explore opportunities in the Halal industry.

This visit strengthens our commitment to revitalize bilateral relations and paves the way for a brighter future for both nations and the region. pic.twitter.com/M3ZDnSnrkP — Bongbong Marcos (@bongbongmarcos) March 2, 2023

In a joint press statement with Marcos Jr. on Wednesday evening, Anwar noted that Myanmar’s issue is also affecting Malaysia as refugees now stand over 200,000.

Anwar said the regional bloc should consider trying out new ways to resolve the issue as it is already affecting "the security and welfare of the region."

READ: Malaysia PM says Myanmar crisis affecting region’s security

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has led so-far fruitless diplomatic efforts to resolve the turmoil in Myanmar, where armed "People's Defence Forces" have staged anti-coup attacks since the military takeover.

There has been little progress on a "five-point consensus" agreed with the junta in April 2021, which calls for an immediate end to violence and dialogue between the military and the anti-coup movement.

Doctor of Laws, honoris casea

Meanwhile, Anwar was also conferred by the University of the Philippines with a degree in Doctor of Laws, honoris casea, on Wednesday.

The university also noted his contributions as a scholar studying Jose Rizal, with his interests "furthered by his frequent visits to [UP] in his youth under the tutelage of late University Professor Emeritus of History and UPD CAS Dean Cesar Adib Majul."

Anwar was cited for his achievements and contributions in economics, democracy, governance, Islam, and his expertise on Jose Rizal, among others.

"Much of that derives from his strong religious faith, which unlike the west, he does not see as being incompatible with the needs and priorities of a modern society. To him, this is a native strength that can be harnessed toward a nation’s renaissance," said Angelo Jimenez, president of the University of the Philippines.

Anwar received the honorary degree. UP, aside from his political background and contributions, also cited the Malaysian leader for his “strong religious faith.”



Angelo Jimenez, UP president: “This is a strength that can be harnessed toward a nation’s renaissance.” @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/BVDbjSPSiO — Kaycee Valmonte (@kayceevalmonte) March 2, 2023

Anwar emphasized that "it is only when faith and religious practice as underscored with justice and compassion, finds its convergence with economic prosperity, will society stay on the path of real and meaningful process." – with reports from Agence France-Presse