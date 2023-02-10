^

Headlines

Philippine response team starts rescue, relief ops in quake-hit Türkiye

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
February 10, 2023 | 11:33am
Philippine response team starts rescue, relief ops in quake-hit TÃ¼rkiye
This photo release on February 10 shows the Philippine contingent holding a briefing before departing to Adiyaman.
Office of Civil Defense release c / o Maj Erwen Diploma, contigent ground commander

MANILA, Philippines —The Philippines’ inter-agency contingent to Türkiye is set to start their mission of helping in the search and rescue operations and in providing relief assistance to survivors of the powerful earthquake that hit the country, the Office of Civil Defense said Friday.

The 82-member team is composed of personnel from the Philippine Air Force, Philippine Army, Metro Manila Development Authority, Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority, Department of Health and OCD. They arrived on Thursday.

Members of the disaster response team are expected to begin their mission, once settled, upon arrival in Adiyaman in southeastern Türkiye.

According to the OCD, the government was able to deploy a response team within 48 hours, adhering to international standards.

A few members of the contingent were left behind due to the lack of required travel documents, but the OCD assured that this will not affect the overall integrity and capability of the response team.

"The Philippine Contingent remains dedicated, and ready for their mission to help the People of Türkiye and all the victims of this tragic earthquake, despite of all the challenges they met since they left the Philippines and the harsh and extreme weather they will experience in Türkiye,” OCD Administrator Ariel Nepomuceno said

The DOH, for its part, said its personnel can provide services such as public and medical care, water sanitation, nutrition in emergencies and mental and psychosocial support.

The DOH team also brought supplies and equipment for emergency care and consultations as well as a tent to house the medical team.

The magnitude 7.8-earthquake has so far killed over 21,000 people in Türkiye and Syria, including two Filipinos, and flattened thousands of buildings. Experts fear the number will continue to rise sharply.

EARTHQUAKE

SYRIA

TURKEY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Duterte to executive: Support police war on drugs

Duterte to executive: Support police war on drugs

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 13 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte wants the executive department to issue a strong statement supporting the police in its fight...
Headlines
fbtw

Philippines, Japan eye forming security triad with US

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
The Philippines and Japan have agreed to strengthen military and security ties as well as disaster response cooperation, including holding joint military exercises, with an eye to forming a security triad with the...
Headlines
fbtw
Body of Pinay found in Turkey rubble; another rescued

Body of Pinay found in Turkey rubble; another rescued

By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
A Filipina worker initially reported missing has been found dead in the rubble of the strong earthquake that hit Turkey last...
Headlines
fbtw
Region must address learning gaps &ndash; Sara

Region must address learning gaps – Sara

By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
The Philippines yesterday formally assumed the rotating presidency of the Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organization...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines lobbies for lifting of Japan travel advisories

Philippines lobbies for lifting of Japan travel advisories

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
To revive the pandemic-hit tourism industry, the Philippine government will lobby for the “lifting or limiting”...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Japan thanks Remulla for deportation of 4 fugitives tagged in robbery ring

Japan thanks Remulla for deportation of 4 fugitives tagged in robbery ring

54 minutes ago
In a letter to Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, Japanese Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko expressed his “heartfelt...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, Japan ink 7 deals on infrastructure, agriculture

Philippines, Japan ink 7 deals on infrastructure, agriculture

3 hours ago
Marcos and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida witnessed the signing of agreements on Thursday.
Headlines
fbtw
2 Filipinos killed in T&uuml;rkiye quake

2 Filipinos killed in Türkiye quake

4 hours ago
Two Filipinos earlier reported to be missing were found dead in the magnitude-7.8 earthquake that struck Türkiye and...
Headlines
fbtw
9.6 million Pinoys jobless in Q4 of 2022 &ndash; SWS

9.6 million Pinoys jobless in Q4 of 2022 – SWS

By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
An estimated 9.6 million Filipinos were jobless in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to a survey conducted by Social Weather...
Headlines
fbtw

Japanese firms pledge electronics investments in Philippines

By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
The Philippines has secured billions of pesos worth of investment pledges from Japanese companies engaged in semiconductors, electronics and wiring harness, which Malacañang said would generate more than 10,000...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with