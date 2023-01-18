^

Headlines

Five-hour House hearing on airspace outage ends without finding root cause

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
January 18, 2023 | 5:00pm
Five-hour House hearing on airspace outage ends without finding root cause
Passengers crowd the departure lobby while others set up camp inside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Monday midnight, Jan. 2, 2023 as the influx of passengers still builds up despite announcements made by Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista that the airport is back to normal operations around 5:50 PM on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Nu-merous flights were canceled earlier due to a technical glitch and the power outage at the Air Traffic Management Center of the NAIA.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Only one thing was clear after five grueling hours of often repetitive questions from lawmakers part of the House of Representatives Committee on Transportation: No one still knows what actually caused the New Year’s day airspace outage.

Transportation officials present during the hearing on Wednesday said they were still waiting for the interagency panel investigating the outage to wrap up its probe.

They reiterated that they are still waiting for government cybersecurity officials to finish their forensic examination of the circuit breaker that supposedly failed, causing the system failure that affected at least 56,000 passengers rushing to get home after the holidays.

Cybersecurity officials said it may take up to six weeks for them to finish their examination, while transportation officials said a report from the interagency panel may come out by next week.

To recall, transportation officials also told senators last week that they were still waiting for the forensic findings of the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordination Center, an attached agency of the Department of Information and Communications Technology.

It has been 17 days since the airspace outage, which was initially blamed on faulty uninterruptible power supply units, but the progress of investigations as to what ultimately caused it has been slow.

House transportation panel chairperson Rep. Romeo Acop (Antipolo City) said that while their briefing on the airspace fiasco was adjourned, a separate legislative investigation may happen after session resumes on January 23.

NAIA GLITCH

NINOY AQUINO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
German envoy: Hiring health workers part of agreement with Philippines, not 'piracy'

German envoy: Hiring health workers part of agreement with Philippines, not 'piracy'

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
The German envoy cited the Triple Win Program that was inked with the Philippines in 2013, which facilitates the deployment...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Maria Ressa cleared of four tax violation charges

Maria Ressa cleared of four tax violation charges

By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
The Court of Tax Appeals has acquitted Rappler CEO and veteran journalist Maria Ressa of tax violation case, clearing her...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA: Two LPAs spotted inside PAR
play

PAGASA: Two LPAs spotted inside PAR

1 day ago
The first LPA was spotted 290 kilometers east of Maasin City in Southern Leyte. Another LPA was seen 125 km west northwest...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH sees plateauing of COVID-19 cases

DOH sees plateauing of COVID-19 cases

7 hours ago
“Right now, our COVID-19 cases are plateauing. Infections are going down,” DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario...
Headlines
fbtw
Germany not pirating Filipino nursing students &ndash; envoy

Germany not pirating Filipino nursing students – envoy

By Pia Lee-Brago | 17 hours ago
Germany is not pirating Filipino nursing students, German Ambassador Anke Reiffenstuel said yesterday.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Journalists, allies hopeful for media freedom after Ressa, Rappler tax case acquittal

Journalists, allies hopeful for media freedom after Ressa, Rappler tax case acquittal

50 minutes ago
Rappler called the verdict a "triumph of facts over politics" in a case based on "fraudulent, false, and flimsy charges."...
Headlines
fbtw
Phivolcs: No tsunami threat to Philippines from strong Indonesia quake

Phivolcs: No tsunami threat to Philippines from strong Indonesia quake

2 hours ago
Phivolcs said there is no tsunami threat to the Philippines following the magnitude 7.3 quake that struck Wednesday afternoon...
Headlines
fbtw
Preliminary probe vs Bantag to continue as prosecution panel junks motion to inhibit

Preliminary probe vs Bantag to continue as prosecution panel junks motion to inhibit

By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
The Department of Justice has dismissed suspended Corrections chief Gerald Bantag’s motion to inhibit the department...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US hold strategic dialogue on alliance this week

Philippines, US hold strategic dialogue on alliance this week

4 hours ago
This year’s Bilateral Strategic Dialogue will cover talks on defense, economic and people-to-people ties, among ot...
Headlines
fbtw
CHR condemns abduction of Cebu development workers, launches investigation

CHR condemns abduction of Cebu development workers, launches investigation

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
In a statement, the CHR said it is investigating the abduction of development workers Arman Dayoha and Dyan Gumanao.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with