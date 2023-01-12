As LRT fare hikes looms, BAYAN asks: 'Where's the public consultation?'

MANILA, Philippines — A multi-sectoral activist group is outraged after the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board approved petitions to increase fares collected by two major railway systems in Metro Manila — this without mention of any consultation with commuters and the public.

The LTFRB, Wednesday, okayed the additional P2.29 boarding fare and P0.21 per kilometer distance fare in LRT-1 and LRT-2, pegging the new boarding fare to P13.29 and new distance fare to P1.21 per kilometer on both the LRT-1 and LRT-2.

The new fares will still need approval from the Department of Transportation and other government agencies.

"The news reports do not mention any public hearings conducted by the LTFRB and LRTA after the petition for fare hike was filed. Why is this so? Were there no widespread public hearings done?" said Renato Reyes, secretary general of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN), Thursday.

"If there were no real public hearings conducted, then this fare hike approval is patently questionable and should not push through. It is a violation of the rights of the commuters."

The government-owned Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA), owner of both LRT-1 and LRT-2 and also the operator of the latter, in November 2022 stated that they "do not see any fare increases in the near future."

While the state owns the LRT-1, it is operated by the private sector via Light Rail Manila Corp.

"If the LRMC and LTRFB will argue the current concession agreement does not provide for any hearings insofar as fare hikes are concerned, then we again return to the problem with the concession agreement and the policy of privatization as being anti-commuter," adds Reyes.

"These are some of the questions we have raised in our [Supreme Court] petition in relation to the LRT privatization contract."

BAYAN and other groups filed a petition in 2015 asking the high court to issue a temporary restraining order on the deal forged by the then Department of Transportation and Communications and LRMC with regards to the LRT-1 extension to Cavite.

Reyes' group, in the same petition, asked the SC to void the same agreement, which also covers the privatization of the LRT-1's operation and maintenance.

Hikes during skyrocketing inflation rates

The possible rise in fares in two of the said train lines come amid high inflation rates in the country, which was recorded at 8.1% last December. This is the fastest rise in prices of commodities in the Philippines in more than 14 years.

Because of this, the group questions why the LTFRB approved said proposed fare hikes.

"The DoTr said in May 26, 2022 that there would be no fare hike amid rising inflation, which at that time was at 4.9%. Inflation at end of December 2022 already reached 8.1%. So why will a fare hike be granted now?" continues Reyes.

"We call on the public to oppose the LRT fare increase and the continuing privatization of mass transport, and the onerous contract terms in the concession agreement with LRMC."

The group earlier warned about the "sovereign guarantees" present in LRMC's contract with the state, saying that the government will shoulder the difference between the current fares and the proposed fares should a proposed fare hike be not approved.