Marcos grants up to P5,000 'gratuity pay' for contractual, job order workers in gov't

James Relativo - Philstar.com
December 24, 2022 | 9:39am
Marcos grants up to P5,000 'gratuity pay' for contractual, job order workers in gov't
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. met with overseas Filipino workers based in Singapore during his state visit on September 6, 2022.
Facebook / Bongbong Marcos

MANILA, Philippines — Non-regular government workers will recieve a Christmas gift of up to P5,000 from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. this holiday season, but only if they've served for at least four months of "actual satisfactory performance" as of Dec. 15, 2022.

This came after continous lobbying from militant government workers headed by Kawani Laban sa Kontraktwalisasyon (KALAKON) Confederation for Unity, Recognition and Advancement of Government Employees (COURAGE).

Marcos Jr. signed Administrative Order 3 last Thursday, stating all workers in government whose services are engaged through contract of service (COS) and job order (JO) "may be granted a one-time gratuity pay not exceeding P5,000." 

This, however, is a 50% less than the P10,00 gratuity pay earlier demanded by COURAGE and KALAKON. 

"Granting a year-end gratuity pay to COS and JO workers is a well-deserved recognition of their hard work in implementing programs, projects and activities and pivotal role in the delivery of government services amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and present socio-economic challenge," says A.O. 3.

Before recieving said additional pay, said workers are required to have valid contracts up to this day.

For those who rendered less than four months of performance in government, they may also be granted a one-time gratuity pay on a pro-rata basis: 

  • up to P4,000 to those who have worked for three months but less than four months
  • up to P3,000 to those who have worked  two months but less than three months
  • up to P2,000 to those who have worked one month but less than two months

What kind of non-regulars are covered?

Said order covers workers directly engaged through COS and JO by:

  • national government agencies
  • state universities and colleges
  • government-owned and controlled corporations
  • local water districts

Local government units on the other hand are enjoined to adopt in their respective offices the grant of gratuity pay to their COS and JO workers.

Marcos earlier granted said contractual and JO workers with a "one-time rice assistance" through A.O. 2.

Government workers have been petitioning for said gratuity pay while demanding for a P33,000 minimum wage for their sector last November due to the rising costs of comodities. Inflation was last reported at 8%, the highest in over 14 years.

