SC: Application for 2023 Bar exams to start January 8

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court announced Thursday that it will start accepting applications for the 2023 Bar examinations on January 8.

New applicants for the next Bar exams should submit their online application forms from January 8 to April 30, 2023, Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando, who chairs the 2023 Bar exams, said in a bulletin.

Previous takers and refreshers should submit their forms from May 1 to July 8, 2023..

All applicants are also required to submit the supporting documentary requirements through the online application platform Bar Applicant Registration Information System and Tech Assistance (BARISTA) and through courier service beginning August 1, but not later October 24, 2023.

“Failure to submit these documents within the prescribed period will result in the disqualification of the applicant and the immediate stoppage of the checking of his or her examination answers,” the bulletin read.

.The application fee for next year’s test is P12,800. According to the Supreme Court, the fee “was reasonably adjusted to partially cover the increased costs of software licensing, venue rentals for local testing centers, and safety measures, among others, due to inflation.” The high court said it will shoulder the rest of the expenses.

2022 Bar examinations applicants who deferred from taking the test due to the effects of Severe Tropical Storm Paeng in November still need to pay the application fee. They can instead submit a request in writing for a refund of this year’s Bar fee.

The 2023 Bar examinations will be held on September 17, 20 and 24. Like in the past two examinations, it will be digitalized and regionalized.

The tests will cover the following subjects: political and public international law, commercial and taxation laws, civil law, labor law and social legislation, criminal law, and remedial law, legal and judicial ethics with practical exercises. — Gaea Katreena Cabico