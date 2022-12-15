^

Headlines

SC: Application for 2023 Bar exams to start January 8

Philstar.com
December 15, 2022 | 4:29pm
SC: Application for 2023 Bar exams to start January 8
This photo release shows 2022 Bar examinations takers on November 9, 2022.
Supreme Court Public Information Office, release

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court announced Thursday that it will start accepting applications for the 2023 Bar examinations on January 8. 

New applicants for the next Bar exams should submit their online application forms from January 8 to April 30, 2023, Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando, who chairs the 2023 Bar exams, said in a bulletin. 

Previous takers and refreshers should submit their forms from May 1 to July 8, 2023..

All applicants are also required to submit the supporting documentary requirements through the online application platform Bar Applicant Registration Information System and Tech Assistance (BARISTA) and through courier service beginning August 1, but not later October 24, 2023.

“Failure to submit these documents within the prescribed period will result in the disqualification of the applicant and the immediate stoppage of the checking of his or her examination answers,” the bulletin read. 

.The application fee for next year’s test is P12,800. According to the Supreme Court, the fee “was reasonably adjusted to partially cover the increased costs of software licensing, venue rentals for local testing centers, and safety measures, among others, due to inflation.” The high court said it will shoulder the rest of the expenses. 

2022 Bar examinations applicants who deferred from taking the test due to the effects of Severe Tropical Storm Paeng in November still need to pay the application fee. They can instead submit a request in writing for a refund of this year’s Bar fee. 

The 2023 Bar examinations will be held on September 17, 20 and 24. Like in the past two examinations, it will be digitalized and regionalized.

The tests will cover the following subjects: political and public international law, commercial and taxation laws, civil law, labor law and social legislation, criminal law, and remedial law, legal and judicial ethics with practical exercises. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

BAR EXAMS

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NTC, DICT to put up SIM registration centers in remote areas

NTC, DICT to put up SIM registration centers in remote areas

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
The National Telecommunications Commission and the Department of Information and Communications will provide SIM registration...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines urged to address exodus of nurses as NZ offers medical workers residency

Philippines urged to address exodus of nurses as NZ offers medical workers residency

22 hours ago
In a statement Wednesday, the Filipino Nurses United said the offer of better job opportunities and higher pay of other countries...
Headlines
fbtw
P70 billion in budget realigned

P70 billion in budget realigned

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 16 hours ago
The bicameral conference committee realigned some P70 billion in the 2023 budget, which President Marcos is expected to sign...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Revised list of Philippine holidays for 2023
play

LIST: Revised list of Philippine holidays for 2023

November 16, 2022 - 12:23pm
Malacañang released a new list of regular and special non-working holidays, adjusting some dates to fit in with “holiday...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos catches cold in Belgium

Marcos catches cold in Belgium

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
President Marcos delivered remarks in a squeaky voice and with a runny nose in at least two events here last Tuesday as he...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Santiago Embassy monitoring situation in Peru amid violent protests

Santiago Embassy monitoring situation in Peru amid violent protests

10 minutes ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs said the Philippine Embassy in Santiago, Chile is monitoring the political and security...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec: Cagayan governor Mamba out for violating public spending ban

Comelec: Cagayan governor Mamba out for violating public spending ban

2 hours ago
The poll body said Lara failed to prove Mamba engaged in vote buying activities but ruled his use of funds that were supposed...
Headlines
fbtw
WATCH: DTI says P500 enough for Noche Buena

WATCH: DTI says P500 enough for Noche Buena

By Martin Ramos | 2 hours ago
They proposed a list of food items that Filipinos can buy for less than 500 pesos for the traditional Christmas eve dinn...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ getting more testimonies on deaths of high-profile Bilibid inmates

DOJ getting more testimonies on deaths of high-profile Bilibid inmates

By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said they are getting more testimonies on the deaths of high-profile inmates at the...
Headlines
fbtw
DTI chief Pascual cited for MSME, PPP support

DTI chief Pascual cited for MSME, PPP support

3 hours ago
Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual has the confidence of industry groups and conglomerates, according to Go Negosyo founder Joey...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with