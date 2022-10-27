^

Headlines

DOTr pursuing PPP to finance infrastructure projects

Philstar.com
October 27, 2022 | 10:14am
DOTr pursuing PPP to finance infrastructure projects
New MRT-7 train coaches were seen along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Sunday (July 17, 2022).
STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation said it was actively pursuing Public-Private Partnership agreements to help finance and fast-track big-ticket transport infrastructure projects facing financial constraints.

At a luncheon before the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista said that these would eventually fund projects like the EDSA Busway, a network of seaports, 10 provincial airports, and the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit, among others.

"Allow me to emphasize the need to undertake crucial transport infrastructure projects in collaboration with the private sector, including foreign financial and technical assistance. Some big ticket projects have encountered limited budget allocations from the national government. We are therefore actively pursuing a public-private partnership to complete projects," Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista said. 

He also pointed to San Miguel Corp. was already a private partner in the construction of the New Manila Airport in Bulacan and MRT-7, which he said were currently being constructed at a rapid pace.

"We therefore plan to invite as many private sector participation in our infrastructure projects, such as the privatization of the EDSA Carousel, the operation of our seaports, the privatization of ten provincial airports, the Cebu Bus Rapid Transport Project, the improvement of the Manila International Airport, and many more," he said. 

Bautista said recent amendments made in the implementing rules and regulations of the Build-Operate-Transfer law provide a “balanced sharing between the government and private sector.”

"The PPP Projects will not be disadvantageous to Filipinos by providing a balanced sharing of risks between government and the private sector project proponents while allowing reasonable rates of return on investments, incentives, support and undertakings," he asserted. 

Bautista also confirmed that he met with Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian  to restart talks for the funding of three major projects: North-South Commuter Railway, the Subic-Clark Railway, and the Mindanao Railway stretching from Tagum, Davao, and Digos.    

China was originally supposed to fund those projects under the Duterte administration, but they eventually had to be put on hold after Beijing never responded to its Filipino counterparts. 

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos defends ex-top cop Cascolan's appointment to DOH
play

Marcos defends ex-top cop Cascolan's appointment to DOH

20 hours ago
“He doesn’t have to be a doctor. He’s going to look at the function of the DOH,” President Ferdinand...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA off eastern Visayas now Tropical Depression Paeng &mdash; PAGASA
play

LPA off eastern Visayas now Tropical Depression Paeng — PAGASA

1 day ago
The low pressure area brewing east of eastern Visayas developed into Tropical Depression Paeng as of 8 a.m. Wednesday...
Headlines
fbtw
With fences mended, Philippines and US plan dialogue on security alliance

With fences mended, Philippines and US plan dialogue on security alliance

By Kaycee Valmonte | 17 hours ago
US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson said the Bilateral Strategic Dialogue and a 2+2 Dialogue will be held “in...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos renews call to pass E-governance Act

Marcos renews call to pass E-governance Act

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
President Marcos called yesterday for the swift passage of the proposed E-governance Act to allow the country to catch up...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA: Joint West Philippine Sea exploration&nbsp;should be guided by Constitution

DFA: Joint West Philippine Sea exploration should be guided by Constitution

By Pia Lee Brago | 11 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs yesterday reiterated that discussions on joint oil and gas exploration in the West Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
MMDA mulls designated PUV stops along Commonwealth

MMDA mulls designated PUV stops along Commonwealth

21 minutes ago
"There should be designated bus and jeepney stops for passengers as part of road safety. It’s about time to instill...
Headlines
fbtw
44 hurt in magnitude-6.4 Abra quake

44 hurt in magnitude-6.4 Abra quake

2 hours ago
Disaster response officials said 44 people were injured in the magnitude-6.4 earthquake that struck Abra on Tuesday nigh...
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 1 raised in parts of Samar island due to Paeng

Signal No. 1 raised in parts of Samar island due to Paeng

2 hours ago
Paeng was last seen 660 kilometers east of Borongan City in Eastern Samar, heading west northwest at 10 kilometer an hou...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace working on possible Marcos US state visit

Palace working on possible Marcos US state visit

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
The government is working on a possible state visit of President Marcos here, citing the need to further strengthen the Philippines’...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines rule of law weak, but index ranking improves

Philippines rule of law weak, but index ranking improves

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
Adherence to the rule of law in the Philippines remains one of the weakest in the region, although it is among the few countries...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with