LPA off eastern Visayas now Tropical Depression Paeng — PAGASA

Philstar.com
October 26, 2022 | 10:56am
LPA off eastern Visayas now Tropical Depression Paeng â€” PAGASA
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the brewing storm was last sighted 990 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas.
DOST-PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area brewing east of eastern Visayas developed into Tropical Depression Paeng as of 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, state weather bureau PAGASA announced. 

It was last seen 990 kilometers east of eastern Visayas, PAGASA also said in an advisory 10 p.m. Tuesday night. 

It warned of moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Metro Manila and Calabarzon, along with light to moderate with at times heavy rains over central Luzon, Bicol region, eastern Visayas, Caraga and Davao region.

"Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are likely, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps and in areas with significant antecedent rainfall," PAGASA said earlier. 

"The public and disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to take all necessary measures to protect life and property." 

Government forecasters earlier warned that Paeng could reach typhoon category and eventually have a "high possibility" of making landfall. 

 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

