Fuel prices up again today

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
October 18, 2022 | 12:00am
In separate advisories, oil firms said gasoline would go up by P0.80 per liter, diesel by P2.70 per liter and kerosene by P2.90 per liter.
MANILA, Philippines — Oil companies are implementing another round of increase in the prices of petroleum products starting today.

In separate advisories, oil firms said gasoline would go up by P0.80 per liter, diesel by P2.70 per liter and kerosene by P2.90 per liter.

The price adjustments will take effect at 6 a.m. today for most companies, except for Caltex which started implementing the adjustments at 12:01 a.m., and Cleanfuel which will take effect at 4:01 p.m.

This week’s price increase reflects the uptrend in the international market.

