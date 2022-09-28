LPA off extreme northern Luzon forecast to turn into tropical depression

MANILA, Philippines — State weather service PAGASA said Wednesday it spotted a low pressure area off extreme northern Luzon which is forecast to turn into a tropical depression.

PAGASA said in an advisory that the weather disturbance seen 1,240 kilometers east of extreme northern Luzon may become a tropical depression in 48 hours.

The LPA is not expected to affect any part of the country in the next 24 hours, PAGASA said.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon or habagat will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Palawan and Occidental Mindoro as it continues to affect the western sections of central and southern Luzon.

Habagat and localized thunderstorms are also expected to bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

PAGASA warned that scattered to widespread flooding and landslides may occur due to rainfall. — Xave Gregorio