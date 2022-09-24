Signal No. 1 up in 9 areas as â€˜Kardingâ€™ slightly intensifies

^

Signal No. 1 up in 9 areas as ‘Karding’ slightly intensifies

September 24, 2022 | 9:50am
Signal No. 1 up in 9 areas as 'Karding' slightly intensifies
Satellite image captured on September 24, 2022 shows Tropical Storm "Karding"
MANILA, Philippines — State weather service PAGASA hoisted Signal No. 1 over nine areas in Luzon as Tropical Storm Karding intensified and moved closer to land.

In a bulletin issued Saturday at 5 a.m., PAGASA raised Signal No. 1 over the following areas:

  • Isabela
  • Nueva Vizcaya
  • Quirino
  • Southern portion of mainland Cagayan (Peñablanca, Tuguegarao City, Iguig, Solana, Tuao, Enrile)
  • Kalinga
  • Mountain Province
  • Ifugao
  • Aurora
  • Northern and eastern portions of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Pantabangan, Gabaldon, Bongabon, Laur, Rizal, San Jose City, Lupao, Llanera, General Mamerto Natividad, Palayan City, General Tinio)

These areas can expect 30 kph to 60 kph winds or intermittent rains within 36 hours.

Karding is forecast to make landfall over the east coast of Isabela or Aurora on Sunday morning or afternoon as a severe tropical storm, although the possibility that it would be a typhoon shortly before reaching land is not ruled out, according to PAGASA.

PAGASA said it is most likely that the highest wind signal it will raise is Signal No. 3, but since Karding may become a typhoon before making landfall, it is still possible that Signal No. 4 might be raised over the eastern section of Northern or Central Luzon.

Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela and the northern portion of Aurora is expected to experience light to moderate with at times heavy rains from Saturday night to early Sunday morning.

From the rest of Sunday to early Monday morning, heavy to intense rains will prevail over the northern portion of Aurora, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Benguet, La Union, Pangasinan and the northern portion of Nueva Ecija.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rains are expected over mainland Cagayan, Ilocos Provinces, the rest of Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, the northern portion of Zambales and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region, and light to moderate with at times heavy rains are seen to occur over the rest of Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon.

“Under these conditions, scattered flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards,” PAGASA warned.

Karding is also expected to influence the southwest monsoon or habagat, which may bring occasional rains from Sunday evening over most of Southern Luzon, including Metro Manila, and Visayas, especially its western sections.

The northeasterlies and Karding may bring moderate to rough seas over the seaboards of Northern Luzon on Saturday and sea conditions are forecast to worsen by Sunday with the seaboards of Northern Luzon and the eastern seaboard of Central Luzon experiencing rough to very rough seas.

“The aforementioned conditions are risky for most types of seacrafts. Mariners are advised to monitor for updates, take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions during the said period,” PAGASA said.

Karding, the eye of which was last spotted 795 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, is packing winds of 85 kph near the center and gusts of up to 105 kph.

Forecast position

  • Sept. 24, 2 p.m. - 510 km East of Casiguran, Aurora
  • Sept. 25, 2 a.m. - 255 km East of Casiguran, Aurora
  • Sept. 25, 2 p.m. - Over the coastal waters of Casiguran, Aurora
  • Sept. 26, 2 a.m. - 195 km West of Baguio City
  • Sept. 26, 2 p.m. - 515 km West of Baguio City (Outside PAR)
  • Sept. 27, 2 a.m. - 820 km West of Northern Luzon (Outside PAR)

— Xave Gregorio

