Marcos hopes to meet Biden on sidelines of New York trip

In this image provided by the White House on December 30, 2021 US President Joe Biden speaks on the phone.

NEW JERSEY — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. is hoping to meet US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), where several heads of state and government will articulate their positions on key global issues.

Speaking before the Filipino community on Monday (Philippine time), Marcos said the Philippines needs to talk to and forge partnerships with other countries so it could recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said he would share his views on a number of global concerns and discuss the role the Philippines would play as a responsible member of the family of nations in addressing these issues.

Marcos said leaders are expected to meet with each other in separate meetings after delivering their respective speeches before the assembly.

"I am hoping to be able to meet President Joseph Biden and other world leaders on the sides of the UN General Assembly," the president said.

"So aside from President Biden, I think we will be able to meet with some other heads of state and, as I said, some heads of big companies. After all, our bilateral alliance with the United States is possibly as important a policy as there is in the Philippines," he added.

Marcos said the Philippines' relations with the United States, its traditional ally and former colonizer, remain "strong."

"I believe we will make them stronger in the coming years," he added.

RELATED: US seeks 'close partnership' with Marcos despite 'challenges'

In an interview with CNN Philippines last week, Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel "Babe" Romualdez said Marcos would meet with at least six heads of state on the sidelines of the UNGA.

While Biden will host a reception for all the leaders who will attend the event, there was no confirmation yet if Marcos and Biden would have a bilateral meeting. According to Romualdez, Biden had said that he would be going to London due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth and "that kind of changed a lot of schedules."

Days after the May 2022 polls, Biden told Marcos through a phone conversation that he was looking forward to working with him to continue strengthening the alliance between Manila and Washington while expanding bilateral cooperation on a wide range of issues, including the fight against COVID-19, addressing the climate crisis, promoting broad-based economic growth and respect for human rights.

Marcos said he would also meet with potential investors to strengthen the economy and to create jobs.

READ: Marcos Jr. hints at pursuing foreign policy similar to father’s

"While I am here , we will be working hard to get other things done for the country besides addressing the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, the same way my father, President Ferdinand Marcos, and my mother, Imelda Romualdez-Marcos, did on several occasions during his incumbency," the president said.

"I will also share with our friends my vision for the Philippines and in my discussion with the think tanks and the media that will certainly come up as well. In all my meetings here in New York, I hope to share our hopes and aspirations for our country and our people," he added.

Marcos' participation in the UNGA marked the first time a Philippine president visited the US in six years. The last Philippine president who set foot in the US was Benigno Aquino III, who attended the Special ASEAN-US Summit in 2016.