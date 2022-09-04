^

Headlines

Palace: Marcos Jr. aware of Mary Jane Veloso case

Philstar.com
September 4, 2022 | 6:01pm
Palace: Marcos Jr. aware of Mary Jane Veloso case
Migrante International Chairperson Joanna Concepcion and detained overseas Filipino worker’s father Cesar Veloso present a letter of appeal urging President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to ask Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo to grant Mary Jane executive clemency on humanitarian grounds.
Philstar.com / Kaycee Valmonte

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs will take the lead on any talks on the case of Mary Jane Veloso, the migrant Filipino worker in prison in Indonesia on a drug conviction, administration officials said Sunday.

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. is in Jakarta for a state visit and Veloso's parents have appealed to the government to seek executive clemency for her after more than a decade behind bars.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles and Migrant Workers Secretary Susan "Toots" Ople stressed at a media briefing in Jakarta that the Veloso case is a sensitive matter and that they cannot comment on it beyond saying that Marcos is aware of the issue.

"By agreement, it will be the DFA that will be taking the lead," Ople said, saying the department has the institutional memory on the case and because of the "importance of speaking with one voice on a case that has such very sensitive dimensions as the case of Mary Jane Veloso."

She said that the matter has been brought to Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo. "I'm sure that he will be, at the appropriate time, open to saying more about this," Ople also said.

She added that although the Philippines can pursue the diplomatic track on the case, Filipinos can also turn to the "divine track" and to pray that Veloso will be allowed to come home.

"We proceed with deliberation if we proceed at all," Cruz-Angeles said. "I'm not saying we're proceeding with anything, but the president is aware of the issue but beyond that we cannot discuss."

Veloso case

Veloso was convicted and sentenced to death over heroin found sewn into the lining of her luggage in April 2010. Her execution was stayed in 2015 after the Philippines argued that she could testify in human trafficking cases against her recruiters, whom she said were behind the drug smuggling scheme.

"Ang anak po namin na si Mary Jane ay napilitang lumabas ng bansa upang maghanapbuhay na bitbit ang pangarap na makaahon kami sa kahirapan at mabigyan ng maayos na buhay at mapag-aral ang kanyang mga anak," her parents said on Friday.

(Our daughter was forced to leave the country to earn a living, bringing with her our dream of getting out of poverty as well as giving her children a good life and a good education.)

In his remarks on Sunday, Marcos said of Overseas Filipino Workers that the country is "always so proud of them" as he thanked Indonesia and Singapore for welcoming Filipino workers to their countries.

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

DEPARTMENT OF MIGRANT WORKERS

MARY JANE VELOSO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NCCA issues cease-and-desist order against demolition of Locsin-designed Makati towers

NCCA issues cease-and-desist order against demolition of Locsin-designed Makati towers

By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
The National Commission for Culture and the Arts has issued a cease-and-desist order against the ongoing demolition of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Former foreign affairs chief Locsin named ambassador to UK

Former foreign affairs chief Locsin named ambassador to UK

7 hours ago
Former Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. has been named ambassador to the United Kingdom.
Headlines
fbtw
Oil price rollback seen next week

Oil price rollback seen next week

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Motorists can get a break from back-to-back weeks of hefty fuel price hikes as a possible rollback is expected next week...
Headlines
fbtw
Right-wing party-list wants CPP-NPA-NDF outlawed. But is this constitutional?

Right-wing party-list wants CPP-NPA-NDF outlawed. But is this constitutional?

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Duterte Youth wants to outlaw the Communist Party of the Philippines, the New People's Army and the National Democratic Front....
Headlines
fbtw
Devanadera named acting CDC chief

Devanadera named acting CDC chief

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
President Marcos has named former Energy Regulatory Commission chair Agnes Devanadera as acting president and chief executive...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Palace: Marcos Jr. still weighing issues on requiring face masks vs COVID-19

Palace: Marcos Jr. still weighing issues on requiring face masks vs COVID-19

2 hours ago
Is President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. going to weigh in on whether Filipinos should still be required to wear face...
Headlines
fbtw
'Henry' leaves Luzon mostly untouched

'Henry' leaves Luzon mostly untouched

3 hours ago
One person in the same region is reported to have died because of the typhoon but NDRRMC said this has yet to be validat...
Headlines
fbtw
Vice President Duterte is OIC while Marcos visits Indonesia, Singapore

Vice President Duterte is OIC while Marcos visits Indonesia, Singapore

6 hours ago
Marcos will be in Indonesia and in Singapore this week for the first state visits of his presidency.
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos off to Indonesia, Singapore to seek 'harvest of business deals'

Marcos off to Indonesia, Singapore to seek 'harvest of business deals'

8 hours ago
Marcos said the trip is part of a series of state visits "to once again put the Philippines in a position where we have strong...
Headlines
fbtw
Pope Francis to beatify &lsquo;Smiling&rsquo; John Paul I

Pope Francis to beatify ‘Smiling’ John Paul I

19 hours ago
Pope Francis will preside today over the beatification of John Paul I, the so-called “Smiling Pope” who led the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with