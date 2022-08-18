P4 increase in bread prices sought

Rey Comia shows a loaf of bread at his bakery in Manila yesterday.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Baking Industry Group (PhilBaking) is calling for a P4 increase in the price of Pinoy tasty and Pinoy pandesal.

In an interview with dzBB Tuesday, PhilBaking president Johnlu Koa said their group will submit a request for a price increase with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) for Pinoy tasty and Pinoy pandesal.

“Because this is a joint project with DTI, it can be from something to P4 per loaf. So from P38.50 it will be P42.50,” Koa said.

“The Pinoy pandesal and the coco pandesal, this will be from P23.50 to P27.50,” he added.

In the DTI’s latest suggested retail price (SRP) bulletin issued on Aug. 12, the price of Pinoy pandesal, Pinoy tasty and coco pandesal remained the same.

Koa said their group was intending to submit a request for price increase in June.

However, then trade secretary Ramon Lopez requested them to hold off the price increase for the time being.

“So we talked about it within PhilBaking and the members agreed to support the new government, with Sec. (Alfredo) Pascual and of course to mitigate the super inflation that is happening. So that’s why we did not adjust the price of Pinoy tasty,” Koa said.

“But now we need to adjust it. Two months have passed. It’s already time,” Koa said in Filipino.

In a radio show over the weekend, DTI-Consumer Protection Group Undersecretary Ruth Castelo affirmed that the SRP of bread was not increased.

In a statement on Tuesday, the DTI said the prices of 67 basic necessities and prime commodities were increased in its latest SRP bulletin released Aug. 12.

It explained that the products posted a 3.29 percent to 10 percent increase in SRPs due to rising prices of raw materials and packaging and other costs globally.