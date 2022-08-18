^

Headlines

P4 increase in bread prices sought

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
August 18, 2022 | 12:00am
P4 increase in bread prices sought
Rey Comia shows a loaf of bread at his bakery in Manila yesterday.
Ernie Penaredondo

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Baking Industry Group (PhilBaking) is calling for a P4 increase in the price of Pinoy tasty and Pinoy pandesal.

In an interview with dzBB Tuesday, PhilBaking president Johnlu Koa said their group will submit a request for a price increase with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) for Pinoy tasty and Pinoy pandesal.

“Because this is a joint project with DTI, it can be from something to P4 per loaf. So from P38.50 it will be P42.50,” Koa said.

“The Pinoy pandesal and the coco pandesal, this will be from P23.50 to P27.50,” he added.

In the DTI’s latest suggested retail price (SRP) bulletin issued on Aug. 12, the price of Pinoy pandesal, Pinoy tasty and coco pandesal remained the same.

Koa said their group was intending to submit a request for price increase in June.

However, then trade secretary Ramon Lopez requested them to hold off the price increase for the time being.

“So we talked about it within PhilBaking and the members agreed to support the new government, with Sec. (Alfredo) Pascual and of course to mitigate the super inflation that is happening. So that’s why we did not adjust the price of Pinoy tasty,” Koa said.

“But now we need to adjust it. Two months have passed. It’s already time,” Koa said in Filipino.

In a radio show over the weekend, DTI-Consumer Protection Group Undersecretary Ruth Castelo affirmed that the SRP of bread was not increased.

In a statement on Tuesday, the DTI said the prices of 67 basic necessities and prime commodities were increased in its latest SRP bulletin released Aug. 12.

It explained that the products posted a 3.29 percent to 10 percent increase in SRPs due to rising prices of raw materials and packaging and other costs globally.

BREAD
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DOLE plans September job fair for tourism, hospitality sectors

DOLE plans September job fair for tourism, hospitality sectors

5 hours ago
DOLE noted that the country already saw 1.1 million foreign travelers visit the Philippines since it reopened its borders...
Headlines
fbtw
Galvez: Up to 10,000 former communist rebels seen to avail of proposed amnesty

Galvez: Up to 10,000 former communist rebels seen to avail of proposed amnesty

By Alexis Romero | 6 hours ago
Presidential peace adviser Carlito Galvez, Jr. said members of the CPP and NPA are encouraged to talk to the government so...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos says to extend state of public health emergency until year-end

Marcos says to extend state of public health emergency until year-end

10 hours ago
While a public health emergency and a state of national calamity were both declared due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the two...
Headlines
fbtw
Bangsamoro government sees passage of election law this year &mdash; Galvez

Bangsamoro government sees passage of election law this year — Galvez

By Alexis Romero | 7 hours ago
"What we are asking from the (Bangsamoro region) chief minister and the BTA members is for them (laws) to be completed as...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
DOH: Omicron-specific vax in Philippines next year

DOH: Omicron-specific vax in Philippines next year

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
New Omicron-specific vaccines may become available in the country beginning early next year, the Department of Health said...
Headlines
fbtw
Metro Manila&rsquo;s 5G internet speed 4th worst in AsPac

Metro Manila’s 5G internet speed 4th worst in AsPac

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Metro Manila has posted the fourth worst 5G speed among 11 Asia-Pacific cities, ranking behind its regional peers in terms...
Headlines
fbtw
House to start probe on no-contact apprehension

House to start probe on no-contact apprehension

By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
Investigation into the no-contact apprehension policy is starting to roll at the House of Representatives as the matter has...
Headlines
fbtw
Poe tests positive for COVID-19

Poe tests positive for COVID-19

By Paolo Romero | 1 hour ago
Sen. Grace Poe yesterday tested positive for COVID-19, the fourth senator to be infected since the Senate opened its first...
Headlines
fbtw
6 Philippines hospitals receive global awards

6 Philippines hospitals receive global awards

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
Six government hospitals have been recognized internationally for providing quality medical services, the Department of Health...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with