Dengue cases increase by 131% from last year

Rhodina Villanueva - The Philippine Star
August 16, 2022 | 12:00am
Dengue cases increase by 131% from last year
According to the DOH’s latest Dengue Surveillance Report, as of July 30, there were 102,619 dengue cases recorded during the period Jan. 1 to July 30, 2022.
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) yesterday said more than 100,000 dengue cases have been reported nationwide.

According to the DOH's latest Dengue Surveillance Report, as of July 30, there were 102,619 dengue cases recorded during the period Jan. 1 to July 30, 2022.

This is 131 percent higher compared to the reported cases during the same period in 2021, which was at 44,361, the DOH said.

“Cumulatively, most dengue cases were reported from Central Luzon (18,664, 18 percent), Central Visayas (10,034, 10 percent) and National Capital Region or NCR (8,870, 9 percent),” the report said.

In the recent period (July 3 to July 30, 2022) where 23,414 cases were recorded, the region with the most number of cases were Central Luzon (5,838, 25 percent), NCR (2,689, 11 percent) and Calabarzon (2,369, 10 percent).

Nine out of 17 regions have also exceeded the epidemic threshold over the past four weeks. These are Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Zamboanga peninsula, Cordillera Administrative Region and Metro Manila.

The DOH also reported that there were 368 deaths due to dengue recorded during the period. This means that the prevailing case fatality rate for dengue is at 0.4 percent.

To help stop the continued surge in dengue cases, the health department again urged the public to practice the “4S” strategy.

This stands for Search and Destroy breeding places; Secure self-protection; Seek early consultation and Support fogging/spraying in hotspot areas.

DENGUE

DOH
