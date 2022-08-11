^

Headlines

Pimentel seeks Senate probe on ‘pricey, outdated’ DepEd laptops

Philstar.com
August 11, 2022 | 3:00pm
Pimentel seeks Senate probe on âpricey, outdatedâ DepEd laptops
Students attend a class at Ricardo P. Cruz elementary school in Taguig City, suburban Manila on Dec. 6, 2021, after authorities loosened COVID-19 restrictions to allow limited in-person classes in the capital city.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III is asking the chamber’s Blue Ribbon panel to investigate the laptops bought by the Department of Education through the procurement service of the Department of Budget and Management which the Commission on Audit flagged for being “pricey” and “outdated.”

In Senate Resolution No. 120, Pimentel said there is a need for the DepEd and the PS-DBM to explain why the price of laptops changed to P58,300 from P35,046.50 and the DepEd’s approval and acceptance of these despite not being within original budget and technical specifications.

“When the procurement process is plagued with problems such as deficiencies, irregularities and corruption, the government loses a huge amount of money. But corruption in public procurement is not just about losing money. It also reduces the quality of work or services rendered by the government to the people, in this case, our child learners,” Pimentel said.

This is at least the second resolution filed in Congress in relation to the laptops procured by DepEd. In the House of Representatives, the progressive Makabayan bloc is also calling on the chamber to launch an investigation into the devices.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, DepEd spokesperson Michael Poa said they will either provide a “quick fix” for the laptops if proven to be slow or would ask the supplier to replace them since they are supposedly still under warranty.

Poa also said they will closely coordinate with the PS-DBM over the laptops.

State auditors called out DepEd’s central office for its purchase of 39,583 laptops for public school teachers, through the PS-DBM, amounting to P2.4 billion, saying these were “pricey” for an entry-level laptop.

The COA said the estimated cost of each laptop increased to from P35,046.50, which was the DepEd’s original request, to P58,300, that was anchored on the PS-DBM’s recommendation eventually accepted by the DepEd.

The laptops in question were also said to have “outdated” Intel Celeron processors and were apparently “too slow” for online learning.

The last time the PS-DBM landed in headlines was during the Senate’s investigation into the multi-billion peso purchase of pandemic supplies by the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte, which concluded with a recommendation to file complaints against the former president himself and other budget officials. — Xave Gregorio with a report from Maeanne Los Baños/News5

AQUILINO PIMENTEL III

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
After Lydia de Vega&rsquo;s death, lawmakers stress need to support athletes even in retirement

After Lydia de Vega’s death, lawmakers stress need to support athletes even in retirement

5 hours ago
In paying tribute to Lydia de Vega following her death due to cancer, some lawmakers said there is a need to support athletes...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ stands firm on drug charges vs De Lima

DOJ stands firm on drug charges vs De Lima

By Robertzon Ramirez | 16 hours ago
Despite the ombudsman’s decision to dismiss the bribery case against detained former senator Leila de Lima, the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima says dismissal of bribery raps shows cases vs her based on lies

De Lima says dismissal of bribery raps shows cases vs her based on lies

7 hours ago
In a statement Wednesday, the detained senator thanked the Ombudsman for dismissing the bribery complaints against her and...
Headlines
fbtw
No more 'more fun in the Philippines'? DOT wants new slogan for rebrand

No more 'more fun in the Philippines'? DOT wants new slogan for rebrand

By Rosette Adel | 21 hours ago
The country’s long-time tourism slogan “it’s more fun in the Philippines” will be replaced in the...
Headlines
fbtw
Bongbong Marcos rests case on forfeiture of family&rsquo;s &lsquo;ill-gotten wealth&rsquo;

Bongbong Marcos rests case on forfeiture of family’s ‘ill-gotten wealth’

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 16 hours ago
President Marcos, through his lawyer Manuel Plaza III, has rested his case and opted to just adopt the evidence presented...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Padilla seeks equal rights for same-sex couples in civil union bill

Padilla seeks equal rights for same-sex couples in civil union bill

By Xave Gregorio | 33 minutes ago
Sen. Robinhood Padilla has filed a bill that seeks to give same-sex couples the same rights enjoyed by married straight couples...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos mourns death of 'Asia's fastest woman' Lydia de Vega

Marcos mourns death of 'Asia's fastest woman' Lydia de Vega

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday condoled with the family and loved ones of sprint legend Lydia de Vega, saying...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA: Sabah issue needs 'whole of government' approach

DFA: Sabah issue needs 'whole of government' approach

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 hour ago
Padilla called on the government to assist the heirs of the last in asserting their commercial rights over Sabah through his...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: Close contacts of first monkeypox case still in quarantine

DOH: Close contacts of first monkeypox case still in quarantine

2 hours ago
The DOH said the 10 close contacts of the patient—a 31-year-old individual from overseas—remain in quarantine...
Headlines
fbtw
NTC chief says ABS-CBN must clear &lsquo;violations&rsquo; for deal with TV5

NTC chief says ABS-CBN must clear ‘violations’ for deal with TV5

By Xave Gregorio | 4 hours ago
NTC Commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba was referencing those found by a House of Representatives panel in the 18th Congress which...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with 
no session for state
no session for code
no session for id_token
no session for user