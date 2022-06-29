Robredo says OVP received COA unqualified opinion for fourth straight year

In this Oct. 7, 2022 photo, Vice President Leni Robredo announced that she is running for president in the 2022 elections.

MANILA, Philippines — Outgoing Vice President Leni Robredo announced Wednesday that her office has once again received from the Commission on Audit an unqualified opinion, indicating that their financial statements are all in order.

This is the fourth straight year that the Office of the Vice President has received an unqualified opinion from state auditors.

In a tweet, Robredo called this achievement “a fitting exclamation point to our six years at the OVP.”

We were granted an unqualified opinion by the Commission on Audit for the 4th straight year (2018-2021)!!! What a fitting exclamation point to our 6 years at the OVP???????? — Leni Robredo (@lenirobredo) June 28, 2022

COA’s report on the OVP is not yet available on its website as of publishing.

State auditors give an unqualified opinion when they deem that a government office has fairly presented its financial statements according to public sector accounting standards. — Xave Gregorio