^

Headlines

Robredo says OVP received COA unqualified opinion for fourth straight year

Philstar.com
June 29, 2022 | 10:21am
Robredo says OVP received COA unqualified opinion for fourth straight year
In this Oct. 7, 2022 photo, Vice President Leni Robredo announced that she is running for president in the 2022 elections.
Philstar.com / Jazmin Tabuena

MANILA, Philippines — Outgoing Vice President Leni Robredo announced Wednesday that her office has once again received from the Commission on Audit an unqualified opinion, indicating that their financial statements are all in order.

This is the fourth straight year that the Office of the Vice President has received an unqualified opinion from state auditors.

In a tweet, Robredo called this achievement “a fitting exclamation point to our six years at the OVP.”

COA’s report on the OVP is not yet available on its website as of publishing.

State auditors give an unqualified opinion when they deem that a government office has fairly presented its financial statements according to public sector accounting standards. — Xave Gregorio

COMMISSION ON AUDIT

LENI ROBREDO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
SEC has upheld order to shut down Rappler, says Ressa

SEC has upheld order to shut down Rappler, says Ressa

By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
(Developing story) The Securities and Exchange Commission has upheld its 2018 decision to order the shutdown of news company...
Headlines
fbtw
SEC has upheld order to shut down Rappler, says Ressa

SEC has upheld order to shut down Rappler, says Ressa

By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
(Developing story) The Securities and Exchange Commission has upheld its 2018 decision to order the shutdown of news company...
Headlines
fbtw
DND to acquire P30 billion Korean-made offshore patrol vessels

DND to acquire P30 billion Korean-made offshore patrol vessels

By Michael Punongbayan | 11 hours ago
The Department of National Defense has signed a P30-billion contract with Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries to acquire...
Headlines
fbtw
Simplicity defines Marcos fashion for inaugural &nbsp;

Simplicity defines Marcos fashion for inaugural  

By Millet M. Mananquil | 11 hours ago
A very simple barong in jusi with only geometric lines for president-elect Bongbong Marcos. A simply elegant terno with only...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Comelec: SC junking pleas vs Marcos Jr.&rsquo;s candidacy affirms poll body decision

Comelec: SC junking pleas vs Marcos Jr.’s candidacy affirms poll body decision

1 minute ago
The Commission on Elections said the junking of petitions calling for the cancelation of president-elect Ferdinand Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
DILG: Over 600k trike drivers nationwide set to receive fuel subsidy

DILG: Over 600k trike drivers nationwide set to receive fuel subsidy

1 hour ago
“We hope that through this fuel subsidy, the suffering of tricycle drivers caused by the continuous increase in crude...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Caloy&rsquo; moves slowly over West Philippine Sea, enhances &lsquo;habagat&rsquo;

‘Caloy’ moves slowly over West Philippine Sea, enhances ‘habagat’

2 hours ago
Tropical Depression Caloy, which continues to move slowly over the West Philippine Sea, will enhance the southwest monsoon...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH to roll out Pfizer boosters for kids 12-17

DOH to roll out Pfizer boosters for kids 12-17

By Rhodina Villanueva | 11 hours ago
The Department of Health yesterday announced that the first booster vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years old will...
Headlines
fbtw
DA enforces measures vs rising chicken prices

DA enforces measures vs rising chicken prices

By Catherine Talavera | 11 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture is carrying out interventions to address the continued rise in the prices of poultry and poultry...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with