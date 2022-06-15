^

Headlines

Duterte apologizes for e-sabong operations

Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
June 15, 2022 | 1:27pm
Duterte apologizes for e-sabong operations
E-sabong involves remote betting on cockfights.
Philstar.com / File

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte apologized for the effects of e-sabong operations around a month after he ordered to end the online cockfighting activities, following Senate probes into the disappearances of over thirty aficionados. 

"'Yung e-sabong, I'm sorry na I did not really realize that it would be like [that]. Akala ko kasi, 'yung ano, the moving factor there was na imbyerna kasi ako. 640 million a month tapos so many billion a year because our, marami nagooperate eh," he said during the inspection of the National Academy of Sports in Tarlac on Tuesday.

("About e-sabong, I'm sorry I did not realize that it would be like that. I really thought...the moving factor there was I really got annoyed. It brought in P640 million a month so that's billions a year because there were many firms operating.")

Duterte earlier defended e-sabong as an activity which generates revenues that will support the Philippine government's programs, but changed his mind and called for an immediate halt to its activities after the Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año conducted an April survey on the social impact of e-sabong on Filipinos. 

The survey, which considered the insights of over 8,400 respondents, showed that 62% were not in favor of e-sabong. 

"I realized very late, and I'm very sorry that it had to happen. Hindi ko akalain na ganun. (I didn't think that it would happen)," he said on Tuesday of the ill effects of the e-sabong industry. 

Earlier this year, lawmakers held four hearings into the cases of over 30 missing people reportedly linked to e-sabong activities. Lawmakers, including Sen. Bato dela Rosa, who led the probes, urged Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) through a resolution to suspend the licenses of all e-sabong operators while the investigations are going on. 

In response, Malacanang issued a memorandum in March allowing the online cockfighting to continue, but ordered the Philippine National Police and National Bureau to investigate the disappearances.

DILG

DUTERTE

E-SABONG

EDUARDO ANO

RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte accepts PCSO GM&rsquo;s resignation

Duterte accepts PCSO GM’s resignation

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Duterte has accepted the resignation of Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office general manager Royina Garma, Palace...
Headlines
fbtw
'They are Tagalogs': Padilla says to use Tagalog to debate Senate colleagues
play

'They are Tagalogs': Padilla says to use Tagalog to debate Senate colleagues

By Angelica Y. Yang | 20 hours ago
In an interview with reporters on Tuesday at the Senate, Padilla said he is 100% ready to assume his post once the 19th Congress...
Headlines
fbtw
Owner of SUV that ran over guard in viral video put on immigration lookout list

Owner of SUV that ran over guard in viral video put on immigration lookout list

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
The Philippine National Police has asked the Department of Justice to issue an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order against...
Headlines
fbtw
Local airlines ramp up flights for international travel

Local airlines ramp up flights for international travel

By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
Local carriers are ramping up their flights for international travel as borders open up and restrictions ease amid the still...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Second booster: Prioritize people with comorbidities&rsquo;

‘Second booster: Prioritize people with comorbidities’

By Sheila Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
People with comorbidities should already be given the second booster shot against COVID-19, according to Vaccine Expert Panel...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Guevarra: Stop dangerous 'red-tagging', file complaints instead

Guevarra: Stop dangerous 'red-tagging', file complaints instead

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
Instead of baselessly linking groups as fronts for communist rebels that puts them in danger, officials who have been red-tagging...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP to implement gun ban for Marcos, Duterte inaugurations

PNP to implement gun ban for Marcos, Duterte inaugurations

2 hours ago
Gun ban will be imposed in Davao region from June 16 to 21 and from June 27 to July 2 in Metro Manila, said Police MGen. Valeriano...
Headlines
fbtw
More Filipinos trust news but many avoid it &mdash; Digital News Report 2022

More Filipinos trust news but many avoid it — Digital News Report 2022

By Yvonne T. Chua | 5 hours ago
Overall trust in news among Filipinos has risen, putting the Philippines among the few countries that have furthered gains...
Headlines
fbtw
Fuel prices make P1 added fare practically useless &ndash; Piston

Fuel prices make P1 added fare practically useless – Piston

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 13 hours ago
The government’s P1 provisional fare hike last week has become “practically useless” as oil companies jacked...
Headlines
fbtw
Bulusan steaming continues; 69 quakes recorded

Bulusan steaming continues; 69 quakes recorded

By Michael Punongbayan | 13 hours ago
Following its June 5 and 12 phreatic eruptions, Mount Bulusan continues to release steam, indicating persistent hydrothermal...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with