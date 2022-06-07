PGH halts elective procedures, adds beds as emergency room exceeds capacity

^

Philstar.com
June 7, 2022 | 5:59pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines General Hospital has canceled elective procedures and added ward beds, its spokesperson said Tuesday as the hospital deals with an increase in non-COVID admissions.

PGH spokesperson Jonas Del Rosario said that the hospital’s emergency room, which only has a 70-bed capacity, has 150 patients as of Tuesday.

Most of the patients in the emergency room suffer from pneumonia, diabetes, and heart, lung and kidney diseases. There were also patients who sustained injuries from accidents.

“Meron kaming tinatawag na ‘code triage’ na talagang ‘yung mga life- and limb-threatening emergencies lang ang aming tinatanggap sa ngayon,” Del Rosario told state broadcaster People’s Television.

(We have what we call ‘code triage’ where we only accept life- and limb-threatening emergencies for now.)

To manage the influx of patients, PGH also suspended elective surgeries, added ward beds, and coordinated with other hospitals to admit other cases.

Del Rosario urged the public to go to their local hospitals if their cases are not serious or contact the National Patient Navigation and Referral Center of the Department of Health at hotline 155.

“Ang sitwasyon sa ER ay punong puno na ng pasyente at baka hindi matanggap kaagad at kung kayo ay magpapalipat, dapat ‘yung hospital ay makipag-coordinate sa amin,” he said.

(The ER is overflowing with patients so you might not get admitted immediately, and if you intend to transfer here, the hospital where you are should coordinate with us.)

In a briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the agency met with PGH and other hospitals to address the problem.

“So we are trying to strengthen and improve our processes for navigating and referring patients,” Vergeire said. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

