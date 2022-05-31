^

Headlines

PNP vows to probe twin Basilan explosions

Philstar.com
May 31, 2022 | 3:46pm
PNP vows to probe twin Basilan explosions
This map highlights the City of Isabela, de facto capital of the province of Basilan.
Google Maps

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police is investigating two successive explosions in Isabela City, Basilan on Monday, May 30.

The first incident was recorded at 5:45 p.m. when police authorities responded to the explosion alarm in a food chain’s parking areas in Brgy. Isabela Proper.

In a statement sent to reporters, the PNP said that two injured victims — identified as Evangeline Francisco, 28, and Christopher Pasaul, 47 — were rushed to the hospital for immediate treatment. Both are now in stable condition.

Investigation yielded CCTV footage that showed a man, wearing a yellow t-shirt with a cap, in the parking area to place a small container inside a cellophane that later exploded.

The first blast resulted in the damage of the property while no casualties have been recorded as of press time. After a few minutes, at 6:15 p.m., another explosion was reported at the garage of D’Biel Transportation Co. in barangay La Piedad. 

“A duty guard was interviewed by our personnel and he narrated that he noticed a box of an alcoholic beverage in the area. Suddenly, it exploded. Apparently, the box was left by a passenger who boarded one of the bus units,” Police Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr., PNP officer-in-charge said.

One Isuzu canter and three Isuzu bus units were described in spot reports as being "badly hit."

“The post-blast investigation will now determine the composition of explosives used. Our investigators are doubling time to identify the culprit of these two incidents and to establish the possible connection of both,” Danao said.

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE

PNP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fact check: Robredo&rsquo;s recent US trip was not sponsored by Fil-Ams plotting against gov&rsquo;t

Fact check: Robredo’s recent US trip was not sponsored by Fil-Ams plotting against gov’t

By Kaycee Valmonte | 8 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo had just arrived back in Manila over the weekend following a trip to the United States where she...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines summons Chinese envoy, protests harassment of research ship in West Philippine Sea

Philippines summons Chinese envoy, protests harassment of research ship in West Philippine Sea

By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 8 hours ago
"The Department summoned a senior official of the Chinese Embassy in Manila to protest the harassment by CCG on RV Legend,...
Headlines
fbtw
Broadcaster Tulfo, Liloan mayor Frasco joining Marcos&rsquo; Cabinet
play

Broadcaster Tulfo, Liloan mayor Frasco joining Marcos’ Cabinet

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Press Secretary-designate Trixie Angeles-Cruz, in a briefing on Monday, said Tulfo will lead the Department of Social Welfare...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo to cease being LP chairperson after term ends

Robredo to cease being LP chairperson after term ends

By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo will automatically cease being the chairperson of the formerly ruling Liberal Party once her term...
Headlines
fbtw
After meeting with Marcos, UK envoy reaffirms commitment to int'l law, Hague ruling on West Philippine Sea

After meeting with Marcos, UK envoy reaffirms commitment to int'l law, Hague ruling on West Philippine Sea

1 day ago
After paying a courtesy call on president-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., UK’s envoy emphasized that...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
PNP vows to probe twin Basilan explosions

PNP vows to probe twin Basilan explosions

1 hour ago
“A duty guard was interviewed by our personnel and he narrated that he noticed a box of an alcoholic beverage in the...
Headlines
fbtw
PWD advocates urge expansion of online discount guidelines to delivery platforms

PWD advocates urge expansion of online discount guidelines to delivery platforms

By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"We already have established that the 20 percent, sabi nga ni RA 10754, is our right. Denying us our right, just because the...
Headlines
fbtw
Campaign for smoke-free beaches, parks launched

Campaign for smoke-free beaches, parks launched

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The Department of Health stressed that tobacco products pose threat to people’s lives and the environment.
Headlines
fbtw
Stressing importance of education, CHR backs DepEd push for resumption of 100% in-person classes

Stressing importance of education, CHR backs DepEd push for resumption of 100% in-person classes

By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
As the Department of Education eyes resumption of 100% in-person classes in the coming school year, the Commission on Human...
Headlines
fbtw
Future DSWD chief Tulfo sets six-month deadline to implement disaster aid reform

Future DSWD chief Tulfo sets six-month deadline to implement disaster aid reform

2 hours ago
"I can prove that I can do something about it because I've been in this work for the past several years," Tulfo said...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with