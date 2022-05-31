PNP vows to probe twin Basilan explosions

This map highlights the City of Isabela, de facto capital of the province of Basilan.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police is investigating two successive explosions in Isabela City, Basilan on Monday, May 30.

The first incident was recorded at 5:45 p.m. when police authorities responded to the explosion alarm in a food chain’s parking areas in Brgy. Isabela Proper.

In a statement sent to reporters, the PNP said that two injured victims — identified as Evangeline Francisco, 28, and Christopher Pasaul, 47 — were rushed to the hospital for immediate treatment. Both are now in stable condition.

Investigation yielded CCTV footage that showed a man, wearing a yellow t-shirt with a cap, in the parking area to place a small container inside a cellophane that later exploded.

The first blast resulted in the damage of the property while no casualties have been recorded as of press time. After a few minutes, at 6:15 p.m., another explosion was reported at the garage of D’Biel Transportation Co. in barangay La Piedad.

“A duty guard was interviewed by our personnel and he narrated that he noticed a box of an alcoholic beverage in the area. Suddenly, it exploded. Apparently, the box was left by a passenger who boarded one of the bus units,” Police Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr., PNP officer-in-charge said.

One Isuzu canter and three Isuzu bus units were described in spot reports as being "badly hit."

“The post-blast investigation will now determine the composition of explosives used. Our investigators are doubling time to identify the culprit of these two incidents and to establish the possible connection of both,” Danao said.