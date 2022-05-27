Nearly 2 million COVID-19 jabs to expire by end-June â€” DOH

Nearly 2 million COVID-19 jabs to expire by end-June — DOH

A medical worker holds a box of the Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech for children aged 5-11 at a gym in San Juan City, suburban Manila on February 7, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Nearly two million COVID-19 vaccine doses will expire by the end of June, the Department of Health said Friday as the agency seeks to replace expiring jabs.

“About almost two million [ang mag-e-expire] kung hindi magamit by end of June,” Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said.

(About two million vaccine doses will expire if they are not used by the end of June.)

Cabotaje said the DOH had submitted a demand forecast of 34 million vaccine doses to replace expired or near-expiring Sinovac, AstraZeneca, and Pfizer shots.

According to the head of the National Vaccination Operations Center, the COVAX facility is considering replacing expiring COVID-19 vaccines procured by the government and private firms.

The COVAX facility, backed by the World Health Organization and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, delivers COVID-19 vaccines to the world’s most vulnerable people.

Over 69.1 million people in the Philippines have completed vaccination against COVID-19. The targets to fully vaccinate 77 million before President Rodrigo Duterte steps down on June 30.

Cabotaje said the department is holding microplanning sessions to improve COVID-19 immunization drives in areas where vaccination rates remain low. — Gaea Katreena Cabico