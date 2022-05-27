Nearly 2 million COVID-19 jabs to expire by end-June â€” DOH

^

Headlines

Nearly 2 million COVID-19 jabs to expire by end-June — DOH

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
May 27, 2022 | 3:17pm
Nearly 2 million COVID-19 jabs to expire by end-June — DOH
A medical worker holds a box of the Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech for children aged 5-11 at a gym in San Juan City, suburban Manila on February 7, 2022.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — Nearly two million COVID-19 vaccine doses will expire by the end of June, the Department of Health said Friday as the agency seeks to replace expiring jabs.

“About almost two million [ang mag-e-expire] kung hindi magamit by end of June,” Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said.

(About two million vaccine doses will expire if they are not used by the end of June.)

Cabotaje said the DOH had submitted a demand forecast of 34 million vaccine doses to replace expired or near-expiring Sinovac, AstraZeneca, and Pfizer shots.

According to the head of the National Vaccination Operations Center, the COVAX facility is considering replacing expiring COVID-19 vaccines procured by the government and private firms.

The COVAX facility, backed by the World Health Organization and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, delivers COVID-19 vaccines to the world’s most vulnerable people.

Over 69.1 million people in the Philippines have completed vaccination against COVID-19. The targets to fully vaccinate 77 million before President Rodrigo Duterte steps down on June 30.

Cabotaje said the department is holding microplanning sessions to improve COVID-19 immunization drives in areas where vaccination rates remain low. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

 

 

COVID-19 VACCINES

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: May 18, 2022 - 3:39pm

A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." Bookmark our COVID-19 and Vaccination Dashboard for the latest figures on the pandemic in the Philippines. — Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file

May 18, 2022 - 3:39pm

Senior citizens and frontline health workers may now get their second booster shots, particularly mRNA jabs such as Moderna and Pfizer, the Department of Health announces. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

February 11, 2022 - 5:55pm

The Department of Health – 9 (DOH) reported a very low turnout for the third phase of the National Vaccination Day against COVID-19 in the Zamboanga Peninsula region.

Angeline Jaldon, DOH-9 information officer, said based on the report of the Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit (RESU), only 16,976 or 10% of their target 169,764 eligible individuals showed up.

Jaldon said the low turnout was attributed to complacency and lack of interest to get inoculated.

The DOH regional office is looking into what strategies local government units used to convince constitutents to get vaccinated.

The low turnout may also have kept Zamboanga Peninsula among the areas in Mindanao at high risk from COVID-19. —The STAR/Roel Pareño

February 11, 2022 - 5:05pm

January 31, 2022 - 2:46pm

The Philippines will roll out its vaccination program for children aged 5 to 11 years old on February 4.

The pandemic task force says Pfizer vaccines exclusive for kids will arrive this week.
 

January 14, 2022 - 10:14am

The percentage of the population with full vaccination has reached almost 50% at 53 million, says National Task Force adviser Dr. Ted Herbosa.

In an interview with dzBB, Herbosa suggests that five million more have yet to receive their second vaccine dose.

"Around 58 million have received at least the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 and 4.7 million have been jabbed with a booster," he says in Filipino.

View the COVID-19 and Vaccination Dashboard for the latest figures on the pandemic in the Philippines.

