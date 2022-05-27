^

Metro Manila to remain under Alert Level 1 from June 1-15

May 27, 2022 | 12:41pm
Metro Manila to remain under Alert Level 1 from June 1-15
People crowd a street filled with stores as they shop in Manila on February 4, 2022, after authorities issued relaxation of COVID-19 rules.
MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila will remain under the laxest alert level for COVID-19 from June 1 to 15, Malacañang announced Friday despite a slight uptick in infections suspected to be driven by the BA.2.12.1 Omicron subvariant.

Along with Metro Manila, the following areas will also be under Alert Level 1:

  • Abra
  • Apayao
  • Kalinga
  • Mountain Province
  • Baguio City
  • Ilocos Norte
  • Ilocos Sur
  • La Union
  • Pangasinan
  • Dagupan City
  • Batanes
  • Cagayan
  • Isabela
  • Nueva Vizcaya
  • Quirino
  • City of Santiago
  • Aurora
  • Bataan
  • Bulacan
  • Nueva Ecija
  • Pampanga
  • Tarlac
  • Zambales
  • Angeles City
  • Olongapo City
  • Batangas
  • Cavite
  • Laguna
  • Rizal
  • Lucena City
  • Marinduque
  • Oriental Mindoro
  • Romblon
  • Puerto Princesa City
  • Albay
  • Catanduanes
  • Naga City
  • Aklan
  • Capiz
  • Guimaras
  • Iloilo
  • Bacolod City
  • Iloilo City
  • Siquijor
  • Cebu City
  • Lapu-Lapu City
  • Mandaue City
  • Biliran
  • Eastern Samar
  • Ormoc City
  • Tacloban City
  • Zamboanga City
  • Bukidnon
  • Bukidnon
  • Camiguin
  • Misamis Occidental
  • Misamis Oriental
  • Cagayan de Oro City
  • Iligan City
  • Davao City
  • Davao Oriental
  • Surigao del Sur
  • Butuan City

Since the Department of Health confirmed the local transmission of the Omicron subvariant, COVID-19 cases nationwide have increased, with the number of average daily cases jumping by 15% to 155 from 73.

Still, the DOH said that the spike in infections did not affect the Philippines' healthcare utilization rate and that the country remained at "minimal risk" for the disease.

