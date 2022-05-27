Metro Manila to remain under Alert Level 1 from June 1-15

People crowd a street filled with stores as they shop in Manila on February 4, 2022, after authorities issued relaxation of COVID-19 rules.

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila will remain under the laxest alert level for COVID-19 from June 1 to 15, Malacañang announced Friday despite a slight uptick in infections suspected to be driven by the BA.2.12.1 Omicron subvariant.

Along with Metro Manila, the following areas will also be under Alert Level 1:

Abra

Apayao

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Baguio City

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Dagupan City

Batanes

Cagayan

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

City of Santiago

Aurora

Bataan

Bulacan

Nueva Ecija

Pampanga

Tarlac

Zambales

Angeles City

Olongapo City

Batangas

Cavite

Laguna

Rizal

Lucena City

Marinduque

Oriental Mindoro

Romblon

Puerto Princesa City

Albay

Catanduanes

Naga City

Aklan

Capiz

Guimaras

Iloilo

Bacolod City

Iloilo City

Siquijor

Cebu City

Lapu-Lapu City

Mandaue City

Biliran

Eastern Samar

Southern Leye

Ormoc City

Tacloban City

Zamboanga City

Bukidnon

Camiguin

Misamis Occidental

Misamis Oriental

Cagayan de Oro City

Iligan City

Davao City

Davao Oriental

Surigao del Sur

Butuan City

Since the Department of Health confirmed the local transmission of the Omicron subvariant, COVID-19 cases nationwide have increased, with the number of average daily cases jumping by 15% to 155 from 73.

Still, the DOH said that the spike in infections did not affect the Philippines' healthcare utilization rate and that the country remained at "minimal risk" for the disease.