^

Headlines

LIST: 2022 senatorial slate of presidential candidates

Philstar.com
May 9, 2022 | 2:43am
LIST: 2022 senatorial slate of presidential candidates
A composite photo of presidential candiadtes Bongbong Marcos, Isko Moreno Domagoso, Manny Pacquiao, Leni Robredo and Ping Lacson.
respectivie campaigns

Below is a list of senatorial lineups of leading presidential candidates and their running mates.

RELATED: Complete list senatorial candidates on Interaksyon

--

Bongbong Marcos - Sara Duterte's Uniteam Alliance

  1. Bautista, Herbert (NPC)
  2. Estrada, Jinggoy (PMP)
  3. Gadon, Larry (KBL)
  4. Gatchalian, Win (NPC)
  5. Padilla, Robin (PDPLBN)
  6. Roque, Harry (PRP)
  7. Teodoro, Gilbert (PRP)
  8. Villar, Mark (Nacionalista)
  9. Zubiri, Juan Miguel (Ind)

Guest candidates:

  • Honasan, Gregorio (Ind)
  • Legarda, Loren (NPC)

Leni Robredo - Kiko Pangilinan's Tropang Angat

  1. Baguilat, Teddy (LP)
  2. Diokno, Chel (KANP)
  3. De Lima, Leila (LP)
  4. Hontiveros, Risa (Akbayan)
  5. Lacson, Alex (Ang Kapatiran)
  6. Matula, Sonny (Ind)
  7. Trillanes, Sonny IV (LP)

Guest candidates:

  • Binay, Jejomar (UNA)
  • Escudero, Chiz (NPC)
  • Gordon, Dick (Bagumbayan-VNP)
  • Villanueva, Joel (Ind)

Manny Pacquiao - Lito Atienza's MP3 Alliance

Guest candidates:

  • Barbo, Lutgardo (PDPLBN)
  • Binay, Jejomar (UNA)
  • Ejercito, JV (NPC)
  • Escudero, Chiz (NPC)
  • Legarda (NPC)
  • Tulfo, Raffy (Ind)
  • Villanueva, Joel (Ind)
  • Zubiri, Juan Miguel (Ind)

Isko Moreno Domagoso - Willy Ong's senatorial slate

  1. Balita, Carl (Aksyon)
  2. Castriciones, John (PDPLBN)
  3. Gutoc, Samira (Aksyon)
  4. Sison, Jopet (Aksyon)

Ping Lacson - Tito Sotto's senatorial slate

  1. Eleazar, Guillermo (PDR)
  2. Padilla, Minguita (Reporma)
  3. Piñol, Emmanuel (NPC)

Guest candidates:

  • Honasan, Gregorio (Ind)

Leody de Guzman - Warren Bello's LEAD

  1. Cabonegro, Roy (PLM)
  2. D’Angelo, David (PLM)
  3. Espiritu Luke (PLM)

Guest candidates:

  • Baguilat, Teddy (LP)
  • Bailen, Agnes (Ind)
  • Colmenares, Neri (Makabayan)
  • De Lima, Leila (LP)
  • Diokno, Chel (KANP)
  • Gutoc, Samira (Aksyon)
  • Hontiveros, Risa (Akbayan)
  • Labog, Elmer (Makabayan)
  • Matula, Sonny (Ind)

BONGBONG MARCOS

LENI ROBREDO

SENATOR

SENATORIAL CANDIDATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Comelec says decision on 4 DQ cases vs Marcos out by Tuesday

Comelec says decision on 4 DQ cases vs Marcos out by Tuesday

10 hours ago
The Commission on Elections said it will promulgate the four disqualification cases filed against presidential aspirant Ferdinand...
Headlines
fbtw
You can still post support for candidates on social media, Comelec clarifies

You can still post support for candidates on social media, Comelec clarifies

15 hours ago
The Commission on Elections on Sunday clarified that supporters of candidates are not part of the campaign prohibition as...
Headlines
fbtw
Ever Again: Alumni of Marcos-era Kabataang Barangay hopeful for revival

Ever Again: Alumni of Marcos-era Kabataang Barangay hopeful for revival

By Kristine Joy Patag | 10 hours ago
Kabataang Barangay was created by the dictator's Presidential Decree No. 684 in 1975 and included all youth between 15...
Headlines
fbtw
Lacson run hounded by old issues, party's switch to Robredo

Lacson run hounded by old issues, party's switch to Robredo

By Angelica Y. Yang | 7 hours ago
A public servant for over 50 years, Lacson vowed to pursue an administration centered on good governance and one that is free...
Headlines
fbtw
UniTeam concludes campaign in show of force in NCR

UniTeam concludes campaign in show of force in NCR

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Survey frontrunners Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte are ending their 90-day campaign trail in...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Hot, humid election day &ndash; Pagasa

Hot, humid election day – Pagasa

By Michael Punongbayan | 3 hours ago
The easterlies warm and humid air coming from the Pacific Ocean will bring hot and humid weather to the entire country today...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP: Poll-related violent cases now at 16

PNP: Poll-related violent cases now at 16

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 3 hours ago
At least 16 election-related violent cases have been validated by the Philippine National Police out of the 63 recorded incidents...
Headlines
fbtw
House official presses vape bill passage

House official presses vape bill passage

By Delon Porcalla | 3 hours ago
President Duterte can help the country recover from harsh economic effects of the two-year pandemic if he signs the Congress-approved...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec continues to correct fake news on polls

Comelec continues to correct fake news on polls

By Evelyn Macairan | 3 hours ago
The Commission on Elections continues to debunk fake news on social media that spread disinformation on national and local...
Headlines
fbtw
Negros bishop, 77 priests support Robredo-Pangilinan tandem

Negros bishop, 77 priests support Robredo-Pangilinan tandem

By Gilbert Bayoran | 3 hours ago
San Carlos Diocese Bishop Gerardo Alminaza and 77 priests in Negros Occidental have joined other Catholic priests and lay...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with