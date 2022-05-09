LIST: 2022 senatorial slate of presidential candidates
May 9, 2022 | 2:43am
Below is a list of senatorial lineups of leading presidential candidates and their running mates.
RELATED: Complete list senatorial candidates on Interaksyon
Bongbong Marcos - Sara Duterte's Uniteam Alliance
- Bautista, Herbert (NPC)
- Estrada, Jinggoy (PMP)
- Gadon, Larry (KBL)
- Gatchalian, Win (NPC)
- Padilla, Robin (PDPLBN)
- Roque, Harry (PRP)
- Teodoro, Gilbert (PRP)
- Villar, Mark (Nacionalista)
- Zubiri, Juan Miguel (Ind)
Guest candidates:
- Honasan, Gregorio (Ind)
- Legarda, Loren (NPC)
Leni Robredo - Kiko Pangilinan's Tropang Angat
- Baguilat, Teddy (LP)
- Diokno, Chel (KANP)
- De Lima, Leila (LP)
- Hontiveros, Risa (Akbayan)
- Lacson, Alex (Ang Kapatiran)
- Matula, Sonny (Ind)
- Trillanes, Sonny IV (LP)
Guest candidates:
- Binay, Jejomar (UNA)
- Escudero, Chiz (NPC)
- Gordon, Dick (Bagumbayan-VNP)
- Villanueva, Joel (Ind)
Manny Pacquiao - Lito Atienza's MP3 Alliance
Guest candidates:
- Barbo, Lutgardo (PDPLBN)
- Binay, Jejomar (UNA)
- Ejercito, JV (NPC)
- Escudero, Chiz (NPC)
- Legarda (NPC)
- Tulfo, Raffy (Ind)
- Villanueva, Joel (Ind)
- Zubiri, Juan Miguel (Ind)
Isko Moreno Domagoso - Willy Ong's senatorial slate
- Balita, Carl (Aksyon)
- Castriciones, John (PDPLBN)
- Gutoc, Samira (Aksyon)
- Sison, Jopet (Aksyon)
Ping Lacson - Tito Sotto's senatorial slate
- Eleazar, Guillermo (PDR)
- Padilla, Minguita (Reporma)
- Piñol, Emmanuel (NPC)
Guest candidates:
- Honasan, Gregorio (Ind)
Leody de Guzman - Warren Bello's LEAD
- Cabonegro, Roy (PLM)
- D’Angelo, David (PLM)
- Espiritu Luke (PLM)
Guest candidates:
- Baguilat, Teddy (LP)
- Bailen, Agnes (Ind)
- Colmenares, Neri (Makabayan)
- De Lima, Leila (LP)
- Diokno, Chel (KANP)
- Gutoc, Samira (Aksyon)
- Hontiveros, Risa (Akbayan)
- Labog, Elmer (Makabayan)
- Matula, Sonny (Ind)
