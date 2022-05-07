^

UniTeam concludes campaign season in show of force in NCR

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
May 7, 2022 | 7:35pm
UniTeam concludes campaign season in show of force in NCR
The crowd at the miting de avance of the “UniTeam” tandem in front of Solaire in Parañaque City on May 7, 2022.
Philstar.com / Efigenio Toledo IV

MANILA, Philippines — Survey frontrunners Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte are ending their 90-day campaign trail in front of tens of thousands that braved the sweltering heat in Parañaque City on Saturday.

The miting de avance in Luzon is a culmination of a three-day leg events: In Ilolo on May 3 and Davao on May 5. And just like their proclamation rally, Marcos and Duterte were away from their hometowns for their finally activity, this time at an expanse lot in front of Solaire.

The UniTeam or any of the team has yet to release a crowd estimate as of this story’s posting.

Marcos’ spokesperson Vic Rodriguez, in an ANC interview Friday, said their overall theme for the last stretch of their campaign is “good vibes only.”

“Tone down on political speeches and just thank the people, because they did not get swayed by bullying,” he added in Filipino.

As early as 1:00 p.m., supporters started flocking the venue even though the main event is slated at late afternoon to early evening. They went to the venue, the lot in front of Solaire Hotel, bearing balloons, tarpaulins and even Philippine flags. The breeze did little to alleviate the strong heat of the sun beating down on everyone’s back but the UniTeam supporters did not mind. They told us they purposely got here early so the can come nearer the stage.

UniTeam had a list of performers to entertain those came early, ranging from OPM icons Renz Verano,  Richard Reynoso and Geneva Cruz, band Cueshe and even TikTok personality DJ Loonyo. In their songs, they always to insert “Bongbong Sara,” but still, the best chant yo hype the crowd is this: “Two days na lang, nasa Malacañang na si BBM!”

As day bled onto night, the crowd visibly thickened as the a huge part of the venue has been filled with supporters also carrying red flags with BBM initials.. A separate LED wall was put up in the middle of the venue, but only the right side of the stage was packed while parts of the left side of the venue remain unfilled.

At around 7:30 p.m., they started showing video clips of Mqrcos’ announcement for his candidacy.

A switch? Unite to protect votes

Marcos has been criticized for his stump unity speech that left out concrete platforms, but he stuck to his campaign call and shunned debates and press conference where he could have directly answered questions from the media.

He instead barnstormed areas in the Philippines, sometimes returning to vote-rick provinces, drawing mammoth crowds, although the number of attendees were also questioned.

At the last stretch of the campaign, Marcos shifted to a call for “voter protection.” It started with quips that he will send tons of instant coffees on the night of elections — hinting that things happen at night, when Robredo overtook him in the 2016 elections.

A week before the polls, Marcos also came up with a video where he said: “Let us protect our decision and let us not allow it to be stolen from us again.”
Marcos has earlier claimed he was a victim in the 2016 elections.

In that said poll, he lost to Vice President Leni Robredo by a narrow margin of votes. Robredo’s electoral win was also affirmed by the Presidential Electoral Tribunal when it junked Marcos’ petition.

Marcos and Duterte maintained their wide lead over competitors in the latest Pulse Asia survey conducted April 16 to 21.

Headlines

Headlines

Headlines

Headlines

Headlines

Headlines

Headlines

Headlines

Headlines

Headlines

