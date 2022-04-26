^

Headlines

DOH rolls out vaccination programs delayed by pandemic

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
April 26, 2022 | 5:09pm
DOH rolls out vaccination programs delayed by pandemic
Children show their vaccination cards after getting inoculated against COVID-19 at the Marikina Sports Center on April 21, 2022.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health has started its annual routine and catch-up immunization activities that are meant to reach at least one million children who have missed or have yet to receive life-saving vaccines.

DOH, in partnership with the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children’s Fund, launched “Chikiting Bakunation Days” on World Immunization Week 2022.

Jabs against polio, measles, hepatitis B, pneumonia, and other vaccine-preventable diseases will be administered during the drive, which will run every last week of the months of April, May and June.

Health chief Francisco Duque III said the routine childhood vaccinations aim to help improve immunization coverage among the pediatric population.

According to the agency, over half of the vaccine-eligible children born during the COVID-19 pandemic—or around 1.4 million kids—have not had a single vaccine.

The pandemic caused disruptions in the delivery and uptake of routine immunization services.

However, even before the health crisis, the Philippines was identified as among the countries that had a large number of under-vaccinated or unvaccinated children.

WHO and UNICEF pledged to provide resources in vaccine management, research, and planning to help prevent outbreaks.

“To reach every child with life-saving vaccines, we need investments in planning and monitoring, human resources, and target support for local government units that are lagging behind,” they said.

The UN agencies also urged local leaders and health authorities to make vaccines for children more accessible.

“Vaccines bring us closer to a world where future generations are protected from disease outbreaks and epidemics,” said Dr. Rejndra Yadav, acting WHO representative to the Philippines. “Vaccines give everyone the opportunity to reach their full potential and pursue a life well-lived.” 

COVID-19 VACCINES

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

UNICEF

VACCINATION

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Makabayan endorses 10 Senate bets for &lsquo;real patriotic change&rsquo;
play

Makabayan endorses 10 Senate bets for ‘real patriotic change’

By Xave Gregorio | 8 hours ago
The progressive Makabayan coalition bared a full 12-person lineup of senatorial candidates it is supporting in the elections...
Headlines
fbtw
Partido Federal ng Pilipinas faction switches to Robredo from Isko

Partido Federal ng Pilipinas faction switches to Robredo from Isko

1 day ago
“PFP decides to rally behind and commits to fully support VP Leni. This decision is a party decision, has undergone...
Headlines
fbtw
Pacquiao has silent majority &ndash; PDP-Laban

Pacquiao has silent majority – PDP-Laban

By Miriam Desacada | 18 hours ago
Presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquiao has the bulk of the silent majority, based on numerous actual talks with people...
Headlines
fbtw
Hearings at House, Senate sought into shooting incident in Bukidnon

Hearings at House, Senate sought into shooting incident in Bukidnon

By Angelica Y. Yang | 6 hours ago
Congress has oversight powers on the implementation of laws like the Indigenous Peoples' Rights Act. It may also hold hearings...
Headlines
fbtw
Moreno respects supporters&rsquo; switching to rivals

Moreno respects supporters’ switching to rivals

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 18 hours ago
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said yesterday he remains thankful to his supporters and volunteers despite deserting him for his...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Revilla says Facebook must explain flagging of government social media posts

Revilla says Facebook must explain flagging of government social media posts

2 hours ago
"Facebook has to explain its actions in removing the posts of several officials and government agencies," Revilla said.
Headlines
fbtw
Bello: Comelec panel interviews give 'decisive advantage' to debate skippers

Bello: Comelec panel interviews give 'decisive advantage' to debate skippers

3 hours ago
Laban ng Masa vice presidential candidate Walden Bello said the Comelec should continue with the initially planned debates...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH coordinating with jab hubs after non-immunocompromised got 2nd booster shots

DOH coordinating with jab hubs after non-immunocompromised got 2nd booster shots

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
In a statement Tuesday, the DOH said it is looking into reports that a hospital in Metro Manila administered boosters to medical...
Headlines
fbtw
Speed up investigation on agri smuggling, DA urges DOJ

Speed up investigation on agri smuggling, DA urges DOJ

By Catherine Talavera | 18 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture is urging the Department of Justice to speed up its investigation on the smuggling of agricultural...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo, Pangilinan vow better protection for OFWs

Robredo, Pangilinan vow better protection for OFWs

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
Presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan have vowed...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with