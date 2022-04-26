DOH rolls out vaccination programs delayed by pandemic

Children show their vaccination cards after getting inoculated against COVID-19 at the Marikina Sports Center on April 21, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health has started its annual routine and catch-up immunization activities that are meant to reach at least one million children who have missed or have yet to receive life-saving vaccines.

DOH, in partnership with the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children’s Fund, launched “Chikiting Bakunation Days” on World Immunization Week 2022.

Jabs against polio, measles, hepatitis B, pneumonia, and other vaccine-preventable diseases will be administered during the drive, which will run every last week of the months of April, May and June.

Health chief Francisco Duque III said the routine childhood vaccinations aim to help improve immunization coverage among the pediatric population.

According to the agency, over half of the vaccine-eligible children born during the COVID-19 pandemic—or around 1.4 million kids—have not had a single vaccine.

The pandemic caused disruptions in the delivery and uptake of routine immunization services.

However, even before the health crisis, the Philippines was identified as among the countries that had a large number of under-vaccinated or unvaccinated children.

WHO and UNICEF pledged to provide resources in vaccine management, research, and planning to help prevent outbreaks.

“To reach every child with life-saving vaccines, we need investments in planning and monitoring, human resources, and target support for local government units that are lagging behind,” they said.

The UN agencies also urged local leaders and health authorities to make vaccines for children more accessible.

“Vaccines bring us closer to a world where future generations are protected from disease outbreaks and epidemics,” said Dr. Rejndra Yadav, acting WHO representative to the Philippines. “Vaccines give everyone the opportunity to reach their full potential and pursue a life well-lived.”