LGUs reminded: Submit list of qualified trike drivers for fuel subsidies

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government on Friday directed all local chief executives to submit a validated list of qualified tricycle drivers to the DILG regional offices in preparation for another round of fuel subsidy.

The lists are expected on or before April 26 for the Pantawid Pasada Program spearheaded by the Department of Transportation and the Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board, the DILG said in a statement sent to reporters Friday.

DILG Secretary Eduardo Año said this directive was meant to expedite the process of aiding tricycle drivers "whose meager income is further cut by the recent oil price hikes."

Once validated, the lists will serve as the basis of the DOTr-LTFRB in granting the fuel subsidy.

"I urge all City and Municipal LCEs to produce a validated list of qualified tricycle drivers who will receive the Pantawid Pasada Program fuel subsidy. Our fellow tricycle drivers who have been burdened by the recent unprecedented oil price hikes need it," Año said.

"I hope we will speed up the processing of this list to somehow alleviate the burden of our drivers," he added.

Why does this matter?

Under the Fuel Subsidy Program or Pantawid Pasada Program funded through the General Appropriations Act of 2022, fuel assistance amounting to P6,500 will be directly provided not only to affected jeepney drivers but also to qualified drivers of UV express, minibusses, buses, shuttle services, taxis, tricycles, and other full-time ride-hailing (e.g., transport network vehicle service or TNVS and motorcycle taxis) and delivery services nationwide.

Through DILG Memorandum Circular 2022-047, Año said local government units must produce a validated list of tricycle drivers; tricycle franchisees; addresses; electronic wallet accounts; and a number of operating tricycles and other details within their respective jurisdictions.

The details must be vetted by the Head of the Tricycle Franchising Board and the head of the local Tricycle Operators and Drivers Association.

"This should also be certified by City or Municipal Mayors and Vice Mayors. This is to ensure that the list we will forward to the DOTr-LTFRB is correct and legitimate," Año said.

LGUs must likewise transmit the validated list of beneficiaries to the DILG Regional Office which will serve as a reference document in the distribution of the fuel subsidy to the tricycle drivers; ensure that the fuel subsidy will be utilized for fuel purchases and payments only; and, coordinate with the concerned beneficiary in case of inconsistencies and insufficiencies in details or information.

Complaint desk

The DILG also urged local chief executives to set up a Pantawid Pasada Assistance and Complaint Desk or Hotline to address concerns and complaints from the beneficiaries on the list and availment of the subsidy.

"In as much as we want to assist everyone, we must abide by the set parameters, so we ask for the leadership of the LGUs and the cooperation of our tricycle drivers so we can get the fuel subsidy to them faster," Año said.

He said the distribution of the fuel subsidy shall the responsibility of the DOTr-LTFRB and shall be disseminated through the e-wallet account submitted by the beneficiaries.

Jeepney groups have expressed apprehension over the fuel subsidy program, saying the national government has been releasing the money to operators instead of directly giving it to the PUV drivers. The LTFRB has defended this saying it is in the law that the franchise holder is the beneficiary of the subsidy.