PNP: Too soon to tag shooting in Bukidnon during De Guzman visit as election related

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
April 20, 2022 | 1:23pm
PLM presidential candidate and labor leader Leody de Guzman with injured community members following the shooting incident in their ancestral land.
Partido Lakas ng Masa partylist

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police said it will conduct further investigation into a shooting incident while Partido Lakas ng Masa candidates and members of the Manobo-Pulangiyon community in Bukidnon were discussing land issues on Tuesday, saying it is too soon to conclude it was related to the elections.

The police also reminded candidates and the public to coordinate with local police when visiting their areas. 

"It is premature to say that the motive is election-related since we are still gathering enough evidence and determining the circumstances surrounding the incident," Police BGen Augustus Alba, PNP information office chief, said in a statement on Wednesday.

PLM presidential bet Leody de Guzman, along with senatorial candidates Roy Cabonegro and David D’Angelo, and the Manobo community were met with gunshots when they visited the indiginous peoples’ ancestral domain that was a subject of a land dispute on Tuesday. 

PLM said the Manobo community's land was seized by the Kiantig Development Corp., which Quezon Mayor Pablo Lorenzo was allegedly affiliated with. PLM’s vice-presidential candidate Walden Bello said Lorenzo was behind the land grabbing

However, in an interview with the ABS-CBN News Channel, Lorenzo said he does not have the exact details of the incident and he is waiting for a report from the police. He also said he did not know of De Guzman’s visit. 

Lorenzo also clarified that he has since been removed as general manager of Kiantig. 

Based on reports submitted by the Police Regional Office 10 through Police Lt.Col. Michelle Olaivar, Alba said they are aware of one individual who sustained injuries during the shooting incident. He said investigators are trying to obtain a statement from the patient currently undergoing treatment. 

"Details remain sketchy since the initial investigation showed there is no proper coordination with authorities regarding their visit to a property with a standing court case," Alba said in a mix of English and Filipino.

"It was unfortunate because the responding PNP units could not ask anyone in the area in an attempt to gather vital information for the filing of appropriate charges," he added.

PLM candidates on Tuesday said there were about five Manobo community members who got injured because of the bullets. This included Datu Didilusan Arroyo and other members of the Manobo community Bae Charita Anglao Del Socorro, Orlando Lingaolingao, and Eger Dabatian, and volunteer Nanie Abella.

READ: De Guzman calls on other presidential bets to support and defend IP rights 

"The PNP vows to continue with the investigation to find out what really happened at mananagot ang dapat managot (and those responsible should be held accountable)," Alba said.

