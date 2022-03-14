Locsin expected to ink deals with Morocco during official visit this week

MANILA, Philippines — Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro L. Locsin Jr. is expected to sign three agreements with his Moroccan counterpart Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita during his official visit to Morocco this week.

“Secretary Locsin will hold a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister Bourita to discuss the strengthening of the cordial ties between the Philippines and Morocco in the spirit of mutual respect and through enhanced functional cooperation,” the DFA said in a statement.

The Philippines and Morocco are anticipated to ink the Philippines-Morocco Air Services Agreement, the Memorandum of Understanding between the Foreign Service Institute and the Moroccan Academy for Diplomatic Studies, and the Memorandum of Understanding on Political Consultations.

In 2019, the Philippines and Morocco signed a Memorandum of Understanding to grant full third and fourth freedom traffic rights for passenger and cargo operations.

Meanwhile, a cooperation agreement between respective state-owned media entities Philippine News Agency and Maghreb Arabe Presse is also expected to be signed by both parties.

Locsin will be going on an official visit to Morocco from March 15 to 19 after he was invited by Bourita.

“This will be his first official visit to North Africa as foreign secretary,” the DFA said.

“His early visits were as a member of Congress with Speaker Jose de Venecia and as UN Permanent Representative for the Global Compact on Migration in the crafting of which his team at the Philippine Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York played a leading part,” it added. — Kaycee Valmonte