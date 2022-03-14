^

Headlines

Locsin expected to ink deals with Morocco during official visit this week

Philstar.com
March 14, 2022 | 3:59pm
Locsin expected to ink deals with Morocco during official visit this week
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. in an undated file photo.
Philippine News Agency

MANILA, Philippines — Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro L. Locsin Jr. is expected to sign three agreements with his Moroccan counterpart Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita during his official visit to Morocco this week.

“Secretary Locsin will hold a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister Bourita to discuss the strengthening of the cordial ties between the Philippines and Morocco in the spirit of mutual respect and through enhanced functional cooperation,” the DFA said in a statement.

The Philippines and Morocco are anticipated to ink the Philippines-Morocco Air Services Agreement, the Memorandum of Understanding between the Foreign Service Institute and the Moroccan Academy for Diplomatic Studies, and the Memorandum of Understanding on Political Consultations.

In 2019, the Philippines and Morocco signed a Memorandum of Understanding to grant full third and fourth freedom traffic rights for passenger and cargo operations. 

Meanwhile, a cooperation agreement between respective state-owned media entities Philippine News Agency and Maghreb Arabe Presse is also expected to be signed by both parties.

Locsin will be going on an official visit to Morocco from March 15 to 19 after he was invited by Bourita.

“This will be his first official visit to North Africa as foreign secretary,” the DFA said.

“His early visits were as a member of Congress with Speaker Jose de Venecia and as UN Permanent Representative for the Global Compact on Migration in the crafting of which his team at the Philippine Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York played a leading part,” it added. — Kaycee Valmonte

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

DIPLOMACY

MOROCCO

TEODORO LOCSIN JR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
6.4-magnitude quake shakes Luzon

6.4-magnitude quake shakes Luzon

8 hours ago
The shallow 6.4-magnitude quake hit about 110 kilometres (68 miles) off Morong in Bataan province on Luzon island at 5:05...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte says government wary of poll disruptions by 'yellows' and 'communists'

Duterte says government wary of poll disruptions by 'yellows' and 'communists'

1 day ago
"That’s what the government is concerned about. They are watching for that kind of situation," Duterte said in the interview...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo pushes back on claims she is working with communist rebels

Robredo pushes back on claims she is working with communist rebels

5 hours ago
"If we don't address them, more people might believe the rumors, which would be the fault of those spreading them," Robredo...
Headlines
fbtw
Drilon tells Comelec commissioner Torrefranca-Neri to resign over bribery allegation

Drilon tells Comelec commissioner Torrefranca-Neri to resign over bribery allegation

By Angelica Y. Yang | 5 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte appointed Torrefranca-Neri, who previously served as Social Welfare and Development undersecretary,...
Headlines
fbtw
9 bets commit to Comelec debates

9 bets commit to Comelec debates

By Evelyn Macairan | 16 hours ago
All but one of the 10 presidential candidates have committed to participate in the presidential debates organized by the Commission...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
From 'Obosen' to 'ADORE': Anti-drug campaign emphasizes treatment, support

From 'Obosen' to 'ADORE': Anti-drug campaign emphasizes treatment, support

37 minutes ago
"The DOH believes that substance use and abuse is a chronic but treatable medical condition. Treating this condition requires...
Headlines
fbtw
OFWs hopeful US clarification on Iran missile strike in Erbil will mean no deployment ban

OFWs hopeful US clarification on Iran missile strike in Erbil will mean no deployment ban

2 hours ago
The United States’ clarifying that Iran’s missile attack on Iraq last weekend was not directed at a US-owned property...
Headlines
fbtw
Isko party urges DepEd action on Pangasinan school's parental consent forms for Robredo visit

Isko party urges DepEd action on Pangasinan school's parental consent forms for Robredo visit

3 hours ago
Ramel attached the consent form that indicated Vice President Robredo will be visiting Alcala, Cagayan. The same form, photos...
Headlines
fbtw
Bulacan Gov. Fernando endorses Robredo for president

Bulacan Gov. Fernando endorses Robredo for president

4 hours ago
Robredo, speaking after the endorsement, said Fernando's endorsement will be a huge help to her campaign considering the political...
Headlines
fbtw
'Sayang': Lacson laments exclusion of Obiena from World Indoor Championships

'Sayang': Lacson laments exclusion of Obiena from World Indoor Championships

By Angelica Y. Yang | 5 hours ago
Obiena would have been the first-ever homegrown Filipino athlete to compete in the World Indoor Championships, had he received...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with