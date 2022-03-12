^

Headlines

DepEd creates task force to assist teachers, staff in May 2022 polls

Philstar.com
March 12, 2022 | 12:57pm
DepEd creates task force to assist teachers, staff in May 2022 polls
In this file photo taken in May 2018, teachers and poll clerks start tallying votes for the 2018 barangay and SK elections while poll watchers oversee the process at Araullo High School in Manila.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman, file

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education has formed a task force to help its teachers and personnel with their duties during the May 9 elections.

DepEd Elections Task Force (ETF) Operation and Monitoring Center—which will lead the agency’s efforts in helping the Commission on Elections to ensure free, orderly, honest, peaceful, and credible elections—was created through DepEd Memorandum No. 10, s. 2022.

“The ETF will ensure that teachers and personnel are provided with adequate information, technical and legal assistance in the course of the performance of their duties as members of the Electoral Board," Education Secretary Leonor Magtolis Briones said. 

"This will also serve as DepEd’s institutional link to volunteer organizations and individuals,” she added.

The agency said that it has assigned undersecretaries Alain Pascua and Revsee Escobedo as DepEd ETF Operations and Monitoring Center chairman and vice chairman, respectively.

The DepEd ETF will be established at the Bulwagan ng Karunungan, DepEd Central Office in Pasig City from May 8 to 10, which is open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

All regional and schools/city division offices are also authorized to create their respective ETF Operations and Monitoring Centers on the same schedule.

“The regional directors and schools division superintendents are instructed to submit a list of five officials/employees who will compose its ETF, with their respective designation, position, salary grade, DepEd email address, and contact information,” Pascua said.

Overtime pay or honoraria will be granted to those who will join the task force, subject to the availability of funds and existing auditing rules and regulations, as well as the pertinent Civil Service laws.

2022 ELECTIONS

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sara leads top performing local execs, lawmakers &ndash; poll

Sara leads top performing local execs, lawmakers – poll

By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio and Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte emerged as the top performing local chief executives...
Headlines
fbtw
After urging clergy to stay out of politics, Marcos campaign says blessing from priests a 'refreshing change'

After urging clergy to stay out of politics, Marcos campaign says blessing from priests a 'refreshing change'

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
The Marcos campaign on Thursday said that a "number of church leaders recently embraced the call for unity of UniTe...
Headlines
fbtw
Inbound travelers may present negative COVID-19 antigen results &mdash; Palace

Inbound travelers may present negative COVID-19 antigen results — Palace

1 day ago
“Previously, they have to show negative RT-PCR taken within 48 hours. Now, it is either of the two: RT-PCR or antigen,”...
Headlines
fbtw
IT-BPO workers oppose gov't return-to-office order

IT-BPO workers oppose gov't return-to-office order

1 day ago
Workers in the information technology – business process outsourcing industry slammed the government’s decision...
Headlines
fbtw
Jinggoy warns of &lsquo;too little too late&rsquo; wage hike

Jinggoy warns of ‘too little too late’ wage hike

16 hours ago
Former senator Jinggoy Estrada said yesterday the country’s regional wage boards should fast-track the study on possible...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Robredo leans heavily on track record to shatter &lsquo;Solid North&rsquo;

Robredo leans heavily on track record to shatter ‘Solid North’

By Xave Gregorio | 9 minutes ago
In her first foray as presidential candidate into the bailiwick of her political archrival, Vice President Leni Robredo repeatedly...
Headlines
fbtw
CPP: No coalition gov&rsquo;t talks with any candidates

CPP: No coalition gov’t talks with any candidates

By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
The Communist Party of the Philippines has denied that it is in talks with any candidate or political party for a coalition...
Headlines
fbtw
'I've already decided': Sara Duterte says she won't join any debates

'I've already decided': Sara Duterte says she won't join any debates

1 hour ago
Vice presidential candidate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio announced that she will not participate in any debates ahead...
Headlines
fbtw
In swipe at archrival, Robredo says remembering history will bring true unity

In swipe at archrival, Robredo says remembering history will bring true unity

By Xave Gregorio | 7 hours ago
Robredo did not mention anyone by name, but it was understood that she was referring to former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong”...
Headlines
fbtw
US, Philippines agree to strengthen nuclear energy cooperation

US, Philippines agree to strengthen nuclear energy cooperation

By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
The United States and the Philippines have agreed to strengthen partnership and cooperation on nuclear energy, science and...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with