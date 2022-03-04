^

Headlines

Duterte denies supporting e-sabong suspension — Pagcor

Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
March 4, 2022 | 6:48pm
Duterte denies supporting e-sabong suspension â€” Pagcor
E-sabong involves remote betting on cockfights.
Philstar.com

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has denied favoring the suspension of e-sabong licenses, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) Chairperson and Chief Executive Andrea Domingo said on Friday, citing her conversation with Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea.

This comes days after Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa announced that the president supported the suspension of the licenses of seven e-sabong companies. As the Chairman of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, Dela Rosa is currently leading the senate probes surrounding the 31 missing individuals linked to e-sabong operations.

"I asked the Executive Secretary (ES), 'Sir, does the president really allow the suspension of [e-sabong] operations, according to news reports?' ES answered that, 'I asked the president about that, Andrea. He says he never said anything about it," Domingo said in a mix of Filipino and English during a hearing on the disappearances of the 31 'sabungeros' on Friday. 

Right after, Dela Rosa stood by his previous statements and said he had personally spoken with Duterte who told him otherwise. 

Dela Rosa earlier claimed that he "got the impression that Duterte supported the Senate's call urging Pagcor to suspend the licenses of e-sabong operators", after speaking with him during the wedding of the President's grandson in Davao City.

A week ago, the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs agreed to file a resolution urging Pagcor to temporarily halt e-sabong operations across the country until they find an acceptable conclusion to the fates of the missing sabungeros. 

If Pagcor agrees to suspend all e-sabong operations, these companies stand to be affected:

  • Belvedere Vista Corp.
  • Lucky 8 Star Quest Inc., 
  • Visayas Cockers Club Inc.
  • Jade Entertainment and Gaming Technologies Inc. 
  • Newin Cockers Alliance Gaming Corp. 
  • Philippine Cockfighting International Inc. 
  • Golden Buzzer Inc. 

Industry data showed that e-sabong is a P50-billion industry. 

Sen. Risa Hontiveros earlier said that the state should continue investigating the cases of the missing individuals linked to the online cockfighting events, after the Senate discovered that the disappearances of the sabungeros in question, allegedly involved "game-fixing, the participation of armed men, the supposed lack of CCTV footage, and the circulation of fake photos."

READ: Probe into missing 'sabungeros' should continue despite suspension of e-sabong, Hontiveros says

BATO DELA ROSA

E-SABONG

PAGCOR

RISA HONTIVEROS

SENATE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Isko camp questions church leaders allowing pink Robredo materials in churches

Isko camp questions church leaders allowing pink Robredo materials in churches

1 day ago
"They can preach moral values. But to use the Church itself as a focal point for a rally, that's not acceptable. And we saw...
Headlines
fbtw
3 cops indicted for murder in alleged Siargao buy-bust where Spanish national was killed

3 cops indicted for murder in alleged Siargao buy-bust where Spanish national was killed

By Kristine Joy Patag | 9 hours ago
Prosecutors are set to file a murder charge against three police officers over the killing of a Spanish national, whom...
Headlines
fbtw
Fact check: Did Prof. Clarita Carlos really accuse ABS-CBN of being 'biased?'

Fact check: Did Prof. Clarita Carlos really accuse ABS-CBN of being 'biased?'

By Franco Luna | 2 days ago
A number of lines from the original post were not actually said during the interview.
Headlines
fbtw
YouTube restricts viewing of People Power anthem
play

YouTube restricts viewing of People Power anthem

By Xave Gregorio | 11 hours ago
Video sharing platform YouTube has imposed restrictions on the viewing of a video of the People Power Revolution anthem “Handog...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos spokesperson disowns quote on UniTeam bets rejecting debates

Marcos spokesperson disowns quote on UniTeam bets rejecting debates

By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
Lawyer Vic Rodriguez, spokesperson of presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., disowned a statement...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Gatchalian: Legislation for Philippine nuclear energy policy up to next Congress

Gatchalian: Legislation for Philippine nuclear energy policy up to next Congress

By Angelica Y. Yang | 3 hours ago
After President Rodrigo Duterte signed an executive order committing the country to nuclear power development, Senator Win...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine commitment to welcome Ukrainians fleeing war commended

Philippine commitment to welcome Ukrainians fleeing war commended

4 hours ago
The United Nations Human Rights Council lauded the readiness of the Philippine government to accept Ukrainians fleeing the...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo: &lsquo;Insult&rsquo; to Church to suggest it&rsquo;s being used for politics

Robredo: ‘Insult’ to Church to suggest it’s being used for politics

By Xave Gregorio | 5 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo pushed back against insinuations that she is using the Catholic Church to bolster her political...
Headlines
fbtw
Cavite frontliners, AIM alumni support Robredo for president

Cavite frontliners, AIM alumni support Robredo for president

By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
Hundreds of frontliners in Cavite and alumni of the Asian Institute of Management are supporting Vice President Leni Robredo’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec: Pending Marcos-related appeals to be resolved before election day

Comelec: Pending Marcos-related appeals to be resolved before election day

7 hours ago
Pending appeals related to the presidential bid of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. will be decided before elections...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with