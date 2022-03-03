Robredo supporters: No free lightsticks, just volunteer work for Leni sunbaenim

MANILA, Philippines — A group of supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo refuted an allegation that light sticks, a popular Kpop merchandise, were given away in exchange for their participation in campaign rallies.

Group KPopStans4Leni refuted a post by a Facebook user who claimed that the volume of people in Robredo’s rallies is because lightsticks are given away at the events.

“Kaya pala karamihan puro kakampink kasi ganito mga pinamimigay. Pag BBM rider volunteer, 300 lng!” he said, also referring to "rider volunteers" of Robredo's rival, Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

(Oh, that's why many are kakampink because these are given away. for BBM rider volunteers, they only get P300)

The social media user attached a photo of Robredo’s supporters in a circle showing off their lightsticks.

He posted on Thursday that he deleted his post after 30 minutes and that he was only joking.

No cash, no lightsticks

Lightsticks however are used by Kpop fans during concerts and events. Each Kpop group has its own design of light stick.

KpopStans4Leni said the photo was taken at the Quezon Memorial Circle campaign rally of Robredo on February 13. The event drew thousands of supporters.

"Our volunteers don’t get paid for the work we do to support VP Leni and the rest of her team," they said in a statement.

The group also stressed that they do not get paid to attend sorties or launch campaigns to promote their candidates.

"We don’t get paid to fight the good fight. Not in cash. Not in lightsticks. Not in anything but the sheer optimism that good governance is well within our reach," KpopStans4Leni added.

The group is composed of Kpop fans or "stans" in internet slang that have banded together to campaign for Robredo. In an earlier interview with Philstar.com, they said they will work to take their online campaign—where they dominate—to offline world.

"Our instructions to you is to do this, in your families or with your own group of friends, but we’re just gonna share it through online medium. We ask people on Twitter to talk to a friend today and listen to why they want to vote for this kind of person,” Majo* said.

“The intention is to spread the word online like that’s our communications platform but the call to action is offline,” she added.

