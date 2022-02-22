DepEd gives private schools more time to assess, adjust fees

Photo shows students at the Mary Perpetua E. Brioso National High School in Tigbao, Milagros Masbate finally returning to their classroom after the pandemic disrupted physical learning in the Philippines in 2020.

MANILA, Philippines — The education department has extended the application and consultation periods for private schools that want to adjust their tuition rates and other school fees which they will be charging in the school year 2022 to 2023.

The Department of Education (DepEd) said its decision will give private institutions with enough time to assess their fees for the upcoming school year.

"The deadline for consultation is extended from March 30 to June 30, 2022. The deadline for submission of application and documentary requirements is extended from May 15 to August 15, 2022," DepEd said in a Feb. 21 memorandum posted on its website.

The memorandum, signed by Education Secretary Leonor Briones, is a departure from an earlier department order issued in 1997 which says that rates consultations must be completed on or before March 30 of every school year, and that applications must be submitted no later than May 15.

DepEd said its regional directors are in charge of reviewing the adjustments in the increase of tuition and other school fees.

Institutions that wish to get in touch with the agency can reach out to its email address: [email protected]

In 2020, months after the hard lockdowns began, DepEd urged private schools to defer plans of increasing tuition and other school fees in light of the financial difficulties faced by parents due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Enrollment data reported in Nov. 2021 showed that there were a million more learners who enrolled for school during the school year 2021 to 2022 versus the figure in 2020.

