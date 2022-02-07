

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Hontiveros hopes Pharmally probe will get enough signatures 
 


Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
February 7, 2022 | 11:25am





 
Hontiveros hopes Pharmally probe will get enough signaturesÂ 
File photo from 2018 shows Senator Risa Hontiveros. 
The STAR / Geremy Pintolo 
 


MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Risa Hontiveros said Monday that she hopes that the partial Senate Blue Ribbon committee report on the investigation into the controversial multi-billion peso deal between Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. and the government will receive enough signatures from members of the upper house. 


Only eight members of the Blue Ribbon, including Hontiveros, have so far signed the Pharmally probe, according to presidential aspirant and senator Manny Pacquiao.


READ: Pacman: 8 Senators have so far signed Pharmally report


Those who have signed the 113-page report are Senators Gordon, Pacquiao, Panfilo Lacson, Leila de Lima, Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III, Francis Pangilinan, Hontiveros and Minority Leader Franklin Drilon. 


"A lot of evidence surfaced [during the Pharmally hearings] and we have no doubts about the recommendations as long as they are clarified. Yes, I am hopeful that there will be enough signatures," Hontiveros said in Filipino in a virtual briefing. 


The report can only be tackled in the plenary if it is able to secure signatures of the simple majority or at least 11 committee members. 


The partial Pharmally probe, released to reporters last week, recommended that charges may be filed against President Rodrigo Duterte for the "betrayal of public trust", after he decided to appoint foreign national Michael Yang as an economic adviser to the president in 2018, discredited the Commission on Audit and Senate, and ordered a "patently-illegal" memorandum barring his officials from attending the Senate's hearings, among others.


Duterte is immune from suits while he is in office.


READ: Gordon seeks signatures for Pharmally probe report; Pacquiao indicates support


Hontiveros believes this recommendation may be a point of concern for other senators who have not yet signed the report. 


"It's possible that it might be their concern. But from the start, you can see the dotted line from the Department of Health going to the PS-DBM (Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management, going to Pharrmally... then to the backer Mr. Michael Yang. All of us are wondering, what was the role of the president here?" she said. 


She added that accountability, which is expected from all government officials, "has no expiry date." 


"It doesn't have any term limit. As long as we are working for the government, we are accountable to what we do and what we don't do," she said.


The senator said that the final committee report can still evolve based on amendments and interpellations.


Hontiveros, who is running for senator again in this year's elections, is the chair of the women, children, family relations and gender equality committee. 


 










 









BLUE RIBBON COMMITTEE
PHARMALLY
RISA HONTIVEROS
RODRIGO DUTERTE







As It Happens



LATEST UPDATE: January 31, 2022 - 2:52pm 




Follow this page for development on the government's allegedly overpriced pandemic response deals.


Photo credit: Screen grab from Senate of the Philippines YouTube page







January 31, 2022 - 2:52pm 


The House committee on good government and public accountability recommends the filing of syndicated estafa against directors and officers of Pharmally, Rep. Michael Aglipay (DIWA Party-list) says.


The House panel recommends filing the charges against Huang Tzu Yen, Mohit Dargani, Twinkle Dargani, Lincoln Ong, Justine Garado and Krizle Mago before the Department of Justice.


The committee also recommends the filing of falsification of public documents against Jorge Mendoza II and Mervin Ian Tanquintic of the PS-DBM Inspection Division before the Office of the Ombudsman.







November 29, 2021 - 9:47am 


Pasay City jail is prepared for the transfer of Pharmally executives to its facility, the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology says.


BJMP spokesperson says the prison does not have a separate facility except for the isolation area intended for newly committed persons deprived of liberty as part of health protocols.


"Walang special treatment. Walang preferential attention para sa kanila," BJMP spokesperson Xavier Solda says.







October 19, 2021 - 11:39am 


Ahead of today's hearing, Health Secretary Francisco Duque tells the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee that no officials from the DOH will able to attend.


Duque says this is because the memorandum barring them from attending hearing connected to the investigation is still in effect.


The DOH chief adds that President Rodrigo Duterte directed them to "give way to equally important COVID-19 response activities." — report from Bella Perez-Rubio




 







October 4, 2021 - 12:31pm 


In a House hearing, Pharmally's Krizle Mago claims that her previous statement that the firm switched out the expiry dates of face shields sold to government was a "pressured response."


Senate President Tito Sotto, however, says they will leave it to the Ombudsman to assess later on.


"A statement made under oath incriminating oneself has more weight than a recantation," Sotto says. — Bella Perez-Rubio







October 1, 2021 - 7:00pm 


House blue ribbon panel chair Mike Aglipay says that Pharmally executive Krizle Grace Mago has just been placed under protective custody of the chamber’s sgt-at-arms.


















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







SC: Bar examinees who violated honor code disqualified for 2020-21 exam







SC: Bar examinees who violated honor code disqualified for 2020-21 exam



1 day ago 


"For now, reflect on what you have done, but know that you can still change your narrative. You will not end up as an examinee...








Headlines
fbtw













Sara endorses Escudero&rsquo;s comeback bid


 




Sara endorses Escudero’s comeback bid



By Edith Regalado |
13 hours ago 


Vice presidential candidate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio is endorsing Sorsogon Gov. Francis Escudero’s bid to...








Headlines
fbtw













Robredo suspends OVP&rsquo;s COVID-19 response programs







Robredo suspends OVP’s COVID-19 response programs



 By Pia Lee Brago |
13 hours ago 


 Vice President Leni Robredo has suspended the Office of the Vice President initiatives against COVID-19 while awaiting the...








Headlines
fbtw













'Why now?': Quiboloy legal counsel questions timing of FBI 'wanted' poster, trafficking charges







'Why now?': Quiboloy legal counsel questions timing of FBI 'wanted' poster, trafficking charges



21 hours ago 


"It doesn't make sense...the only logical reason here is that they are using the closeness of Pastor Quiboloy to President...








Headlines
fbtw













Abalos resigns as MMDA chair, now Marcos' campaign manager







Abalos resigns as MMDA chair, now Marcos' campaign manager



2 hours ago 


"The campaign period is fast approaching, and I would need to devote my time to Sen. Bongbong Marcos' campaign as his national...

 






Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Gibo, Agra for less restrictive campaigning







Gibo, Agra for less restrictive campaigning



13 hours ago 


Former defense secretary Gilbert Teodoro thanked former justice secretary Alberto Agra for initiating a petition in the Commission...








Headlines
fbtw













Go urges parents to have their kids vaxxed




By Paolo Romero |
13 hours ago 


Sen. Bong Go encouraged parents to get their eligible children inoculated against COVID-19 as the government set the pilot vaccination of those aged five to 11 today.








Headlines
fbtw













&lsquo;Cigarette butts account for 766 million kilos of trash yearly&rsquo;







‘Cigarette butts account for 766 million kilos of trash yearly’



By Pia Lee-Brago |
13 hours ago 


Cigarette butts account for more than 766 million kilograms of toxic trash each year and are the most common plastic litter...








Headlines
fbtw













Over 60% of teens now fully vaxxed







Over 60% of teens now fully vaxxed



By Mayen Jaymalin |
13 hours ago 


More than half of children aged 12 to 17 nationwide are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Department of Health reported...








Headlines
fbtw













Comelec hopes Congress Oks online voting for Filipinos overseas








Comelec hopes Congress Oks online voting for Filipinos overseas



By Evelyn Macairan |
13 hours ago 


The Commission on Elections is hoping that Congress would approve the use of the internet voting system for Filipinos overseas...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with