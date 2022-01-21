Philippine Red Cross tops int'l NGOs in 'Odette' humanitarian response — Gordon

The photo shows Senator Richard Gordon, who is also the chairman and chief executive officer of the Philippine Red Cross.

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Richard Gordon said on Friday that the Philippine Red Cross ranks first among the 62 international non-government organizations (INGOs) which responded to communities affected by Super Typhoon Odette (international name Rai), after conducting more than 750 activities in typhoon-hit areas.

Citing data from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs' (OCHA) website, the senator said that Philippine Red Cross' activities are more than double the number of activities of the second highest INGO. The numbers were last updated on Jan 14, 2022.

"With our mandate of being always first, always ready, and always there, we will continue to be the first to respond to save lives and provide immediate humanitarian assistance and protection to those with the most urgent need," Gordon, who serves as the chairman and chief executive officer of PRC (Philippine Red Cross), said in a statement on late Thursday.

Following PRC, humanitarian group CARE placed second at 278 activities conducted; SP (Social Protection Org) ranked third at 214, while PDRF (Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation) reached fourth place at 205.

Last month, Typhoon Odette made nine landfalls in Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, Southern Leyte, Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental and Palawan before exiting in the West Philippine Sea. It displaced hundreds of thousands of locals in the Visayan island.

Since then, the Philippine Red Cross provided immediate access to 44% or 396 water, sanitation and hygiene operations as mentioned by UN OCHA, recognizing that water is the most valuable resource during disasters.

The organization also embarked on food security, agriculture, healthcare, disease surveillance, and shelter operations in a bid to help affected communities recover. At present, it is continuing its early recovery, livelihood and nutrition initiatives, among others, in Odette-stricken areas.